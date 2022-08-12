Watch The Walking Dead: The Last Episodes Exclusive Teaser

The end of The Walking Dead begins October 2 on AMC. Only eight episodes remain of the AMC zombie drama's eleventh and final season, which finds Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Maggie's (Lauren Cohan) group of survivors fighting for a future against the New World Order: the Commonwealth. "This ain't living. It's surviving at best," says Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) in a new Season 11 – Part 3 teaser video. ComicBook can reveal an exclusive early look at the TV spot, which will air during the August 14 series premiere of new anthology series Tales of the Walking Dead at 9 pm ET/8c.

Under threat by a new breed of variant walkers capable of climbing walls and opening doors, the teaser highlights the survivors in the fight to the finish inside and outside the Commonwealth's walls.

Outside: Daryl, Maggie, Gabriel (Seth Gilliam), and Aaron (Ross Marquand), who we last saw surviving Deputy Governor Lance Hornsby's (Josh Hamilton) hostile takeover of Alexandria, Hilltop, and Oceanside. Inside: Carol (Melissa McBride), Rosita (Christian Serratos), Eugene (Josh McDermitt), King Ezekiel (Khary Payton), Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura), and Princess (Paola Lazaro), part of the Commonwealth resistance sparked by Connie's (Lauren Ridloff) article exposing Governor Pamela Milton (Laila Robins).

AMC describes The Walking Dead: The Last Episodes, "On the heels of the oppressive presence of locusts, an even greater force is bearing down on every single member of each community. With Commonwealth flags raised at Hilltop, Alexandria, and Oceanside, there's no time to strategize for those on the road. It's a race against the clock to stay alive and extract those still living in the Commonwealth before Hornsby (Hamilton) can execute his revenge. Inside the Commonwealth, Connie's (Ridloff) article has created more chaos than planned. By exposing Governor Milton's (Robins) corruption, their hope to create a better, more equal, life for all may instead put everyone at risk. With the vast debt our group owes and no other viable place to live, simply leaving has never been an option. But if their next move fails, staying won't be an option either.

"What they're about to embark on will only invite more danger with massive consequences. The clock is ticking for our heroes inside the Commonwealth as well. As each group continues to get caught in uncontrollable situations, threats lurk around every corner, dead and alive. The looming pressure is cresting towards a day of reckoning for all. Will the sum of their individual journeys cumulate into one, or divide them forever? The fight for a future continues to be exasperated by the ominous population of walkers. Not all will survive, but for some, the walking dead lives on."

The expanded, two-year eleventh and final season consists of 24 total episodes, which began airing last year. Season 11A aired from August 22 to October 10, 2021, followed by Season 11B from February 20 to April 10, 2022; the third and final part, Season 11C, will air from October 2 until the series finale on November 20.

Season 11 of The Walking Dead stars Norman Reedus (Daryl), Melissa McBride (Carol), Lauren Cohan (Maggie), Christian Serratos (Rosita), Josh McDermitt (Eugene), Seth Gilliam (Gabriel), Ross Marquand (Aaron), Khary Payton (King Ezekiel), Cooper Andrews (Jerry), Eleanor Matsuura (Yumiko), Nadia Hilker (Magna), Cailey Fleming (Judith Grimes), Cassady McClincy (Lydia), Lauren Ridloff (Connie), Angel Theory (Kelly), Paola Lázaro (Princess), Michael James Shaw (Mercer), Margot Bingham (Max), Josh Hamilton (Lance Hornsby), Laila Robins (Pamela Milton), and Jeffrey Dean Morgan (Negan).

The Walking Dead: The Last Episodes begin Sunday, October 2 on AMC and with a two-episode premiere on AMC+.

