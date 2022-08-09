Tales of the Walking Dead Sets Two-Episode, Two-Night Premiere on AMC+

AMC Networks has set the Tales of the Walking Dead schedule on AMC+. After announcing a two-episode premiere on the streaming service, the first two episodes will now release on separate nights beginning Thursday, August 11. Similar to Season 11 of The Walking Dead and Season 7 of Fear the Walking Dead, new episodes of the anthology spinoff will release weekly on Sundays on AMC+, one week ahead of AMC. Subscribers will have exclusive early access to the first two chapters of Tales by the time its first episode premieres Sunday, August 14, at 9/8c on the AMC channel.

The six-episode first season will drop its series premiere, titled "Evie/Joe," August 11 on AMC+. The second episode, "Blair/Gina," will be available to stream on August 14, followed by one new episode a week on Sundays until the season finale on September 11 (airing September 18 on AMC).

Episodes are typically available to stream starting at 12 a.m. PT / 3 a.m. ET on AMC+. See the official calendar and release schedule below.

101-"Evie/Joe" – August 11

Starring – Terry Crews, Olivia Munn

102- "Blair/Gina" – August 14

Starring – Parker Posey, Jillian Bell, and Matt Medrano

103- "Dee" – August 21

Starring – Samantha Morton, Scarlett Blum, and Lauren Glazier

104- "Amy/Dr. Everett" – August 28

Starring – Anthony Edwards and Poppy Liu

105- "Davon" – September 4

Starring – Jessie T. Usher, Embeth Davidtz, Loan Chabanol, and Gage Munroe

106- "La Doña" – September 11

Starring – Danny Ramirez, Daniella Pineda, and Julie Carmen

AMC+ is available as an app and a subscription on the following platforms in the U.S.: Apple TV Channels, Amazon Prime Video Channels, Comcast Xfinity, DirecTV, Dish, The Roku Channel, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. In Canada, AMC+ is available on Apple TV Channels and Amazon Prime Video Channels. Plans start at $6.99 per month; visit your preferred provider's website for complete pricing.

In "Evie/Joe," Joe (Crews) is about to find out that no man is an island. Prepared for the apocalypse years before it occurred, Joe slowly isolated himself, connecting with others mostly through chat rooms on the internet. When he ventures beyond what he knows to be safe, Joe is upended by Evie (Munn), a gentle free spirit with exceptional survival skills. She sees the beauty in everything and everyone around her, but she isn't a pushover. She, too, has a place she hopes to find. While their missions line up, their personalities do not.

In "Blair/Gina," it's the onslaught of the apocalypse in Atlanta, Georgia, 2010. As everyday people try to understand the bizarre events unfolding around them, it's anything but business as usual at the Circle of Trust Insurance Company. Blair (Posey) and Gina (Bell), two co-workers who despise each other, are relentlessly confronted with life-threatening choices that make them question whom they want to be at the end of the world.

AMC describes the new episodic anthology series set within the expanding TWD Universe: "With six original one-hour standalone episodes focused on both new and established characters within the walker apocalypse, each episode has its own distinct tone and point of view — but the stakes are high in each story, pushing new, indelible characters with relentless, life-threatening choices and situations. We get to see the apocalypse through different eyes, discovering more worlds, mythos, and mysteries of the Walking Dead."

The first episode of Tales of the Walking Dead is streaming August 11 on AMC+, ahead of an August 14 series premiere on AMC.

