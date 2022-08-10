The Walking Dead's Final Season Returns With Two Episodes on AMC+

AMC Networks has set a two-episode streaming premiere for the last episodes of The Walking Dead's final season. The first two of the remaining eight episodes will be available exclusively for AMC+ subscribers Sunday, October 2, the same night Season 11 airs its last-ever midseason premiere at 9 pm ET/PT on the AMC channel. Similar to Fear the Walking Dead and new anthology series Tales of the Walking Dead, which will launch early with two episodes over two nights on AMC+, subsequent episodes of the flagship zombie drama will stream on Sundays one week before AMC.

During AMC's Television Critics Association presentation Wednesday, the cable channel released the synopsis for The Walking Dead: The Last Episodes.

AMC describes the eight-part finale, "On the heels of the oppressive presence of locusts, an even greater force is bearing down on every single member of each community. With Commonwealth flags raised at Hilltop, Alexandria, and Oceanside, there's no time to strategize for those on the road. It's a race against the clock to stay alive and extract those still living in the Commonwealth before Hornsby (Josh Hamilton) can execute his revenge. Inside the Commonwealth, Connie's (Lauren Ridloff) article has created more chaos than planned. By exposing Governor Milton's (Laila Robbins) corruption, their hope to create a better, more equal, life for all may instead put everyone at risk. With the vast debt our group owes and no other viable place to live, simply leaving has never been an option. But if their next move fails, staying won't be an option either.

"What they're about to embark on will only invite more danger with massive consequences. The clock is ticking for our heroes inside the Commonwealth as well. As each group continues to get caught in uncontrollable situations, threats lurk around every corner, dead and alive. The looming pressure is cresting towards a day of reckoning for all. Will the sum of their individual journeys cumulate into one, or divide them forever? The fight for a future continues to be exasperated by the ominous population of walkers. Not all will survive, but for some, the walking dead lives on."

The expanded, two-year eleventh and final season consists of 24 total episodes, which began airing last year. Season 11A aired from August 22 to October 10, 2021, followed by Season 11B from February 20 to April 10, 2022; the third and final part, Season 11C, will air from October 2 until the series finale on November 20.

Season 11 of The Walking Dead stars Norman Reedus (Daryl), Melissa McBride (Carol), Lauren Cohan (Maggie), Christian Serratos (Rosita), Josh McDermitt (Eugene), Seth Gilliam (Gabriel), Ross Marquand (Aaron), Khary Payton (King Ezekiel), Cooper Andrews (Jerry), Eleanor Matsuura (Yumiko), Nadia Hilker (Magna), Cailey Fleming (Judith Grimes), Cassady McClincy (Lydia), Lauren Ridloff (Connie), Angel Theory (Kelly), Paola Lázaro (Princess), Michael James Shaw (Mercer), Margot Bingham (Max), Josh Hamilton (Lance Hornsby), Laila Robins (Pamela Milton), and Jeffrey Dean Morgan (Negan).

The Walking Dead: The Last Episodes begin Sunday, October 2 on AMC and AMC+.

