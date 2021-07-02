The Walking Dead Season 11: Who Will Be Found on the Wall of the Lost?

A closer look at a new teaser reveals a clue about a zombie apocalypse family reunion in Season 11 of The Walking Dead. Previously in Season 10, an expedition led by Eugene (Josh McDermitt) to discover a new civilization was seemingly derailed when armored soldiers captured the group of Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura), King Ezekiel (Khary Payton), and Princess (Paola Lazaro). Eugene was en route to a rail yard rendezvous with his long-range radio contact Stephanie (Margot Bingham) in Charleston, West Virginia, where the group will soon seek solace at the gates of the Commonwealth.

At the entrance to the Commonwealth is the Wall of the Lost, a collection of photos posted by residents seeking missing persons. Among these notices is a conspicuous orange note, reading: "HAVE YOU SEEN MY SISTER MIKO? CONTACT TOMMY."

that orange piece of paper is 100% meant to stand out, just look at it.....also, not to mention, the entire promo is based on an orange colour. does this confirm that yumiko will be getting the long lost reunion storyline? pic.twitter.com/AxTXn3akXo — t (@cocosrosita) July 2, 2021

"Miko" is short for Yumiko, who we previously speculated would inherit a key storyline intended for Michonne (Danai Gurira). As revealed in Season 10, Yumiko is a former criminal defense lawyer; in the comic books, Michonne is an attorney who reunites with a long-lost loved one at the Commonwealth and goes on to serve as a powerful figure in its still-functioning judiciary.

Showrunner Angela Kang previously hinted Season 11 would adapt this storyline when a wall of missing persons appeared in an April teaser trailer. Asked if the television series would give Michonne's story to another character after Gurira's Season 10 departure, Kang told Insider, "Yes, I think for comic-book fans that definitely means something specific. We're planning to do some version of that, but, since we don't have Michonne, we'll see what form that takes."

Eugene and Yumiko's group will return in the two-part Season 11 premiere picking up from where Season 10 episodes "A Certain Doom" and "Splinter" left off: with the group of four as prisoners of officer Mercer (series newcomer Michael James Shaw) and the Commonwealth military.

In "Acheron: Part I," Yumiko's group is "relocated to another undisclosed location," reads an excerpt from the season premiere synopsis. In "Acheron: Part II," "Yumiko challenges the process at the Commonwealth outpost, which threatens her future and that of Eugene, Ezekiel, and Princess."