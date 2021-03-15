The Walking Dead Serves Season 11 “Cake” Teaser Hinting at a Family Reunion

The Walking Dead serves up another slice of its final season in the latest Season 11 teaser hinting at a New World Order. When Season 10 returned in February with the first of its six new bonus episodes, an ominous trailer that aired during "Home Sweet Home" revealed a glimpse at the interrogation room where a captive Princess (Paola Lazaro) meets a stone-faced soldier wearing white armor. During last week's "Find Me," a follow-up teaser about ice cream gave viewers the scoop about a new civilization waiting for Eugene (Josh McDermitt) and his group of travelers. A third teaser, above, offered another sweet tease when it premiered during Sunday's "One More."

Shots of a bustling bakery, complete with the transactional dinging of a cash register, are interrupted by glitchy flashes of a collection of photos strung together. A closer look at some of the smiling faces in the photos reveals pleas for help, including one message that reads: "FIND MY SISTER."

Comic book readers will recognize this as the Wall of the Lost, located at the entrance of the Commonwealth. It's here that residents of the community — there are nearly 50,000 of them — post photos of missing friends and family in the hopes that they will be reunited.

(Photo: AMC Studios)

In the comics, the bakery has significance for Michonne. The bakery is where — spoilers — she meets Elodie, a bakery employee and the long-lost daughter Michonne believed to be dead. When Michonne arrives at the Commonwealth in The Walking Dead #175, she's brought to tears by the sight of a photo asking: "HAVE YOU SEEN MY MOM MICHONNE?" In the following issue, Elodie is caught off-guard by Michonne's reappearance and drops a cake when she tearfully embraces her mother.

Because the show's Michonne (Danai Gurira) left the series earlier in Season 10, this family reunion could play out with different characters later in Season 11. Audiences have already met some members of the Commonwealth Army, the armored soldiers who apprehended Eugene, King Ezekiel (Khary Payton), Princess, and Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura) in the cliffhanger ending of "A Certain Doom."

(Photo: Image Comics)

The soldiers will return in Sunday's "Splinter," where Princess struggles with memories of her traumatic past and tries to escape capture at the rail yard with Ezekiel's help.

Follow the author @CameronBonomolo on Twitter for all things TWD. New episodes of The Walking Dead extended Season 10 premiere Sundays at 9 pm ET/8c on AMC; the Final Season begins this summer.