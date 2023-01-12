The Walking Dead Spinoffs Explore "Exotic, Iconic" Locations Around the World

From New York City to Paris, The Walking Dead Universe is going global. Now that the original mothership series — long set in Georgia before its group of survivors relocated to Virginia and then Ohio — has concluded, AMC Networks is setting its sights on the wider world of The Walking Dead. After a post-credits scene ending the series finale of The Walking Dead: World Beyond took viewers overseas to a French lab, the universe is expanding into new and never-before-seen territories. Teases AMC chief Dan McDermott, the TWDU will explore real-life "exotic and iconic locations from around the country and world."

"We are set to bring forth the next iteration of the franchise — two new and anticipated series featuring the beloved characters of Maggie, Negan and Daryl. Along with that we begin production on the next chapter in Rick and Michonne's unforgettable love story, which we look forward to sharing next year," said McDermott as part of a larger announcement out of the Television Critics Association's winter press tour. "This next phase of our beloved Walking Dead franchise promises to engage and enthrall faithful viewers."

McDermott continued: "Fans new and old will love seeing zombies walking across the Brooklyn Bridge, beneath the Eiffel Tower, inside the Louvre, and at dozens more exotic and iconic locations from around the country and world."

New York City



The Walking Dead: Dead City follows enemies-turned-allies Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) on a rescue mission into post-apocalyptic Manhattan, a crumbling city long ago cut off from the mainland and filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York City their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty, and terror.

Previously set for April 2023, the NYC-set spinoff premieres in June on AMC and AMC+.

Paris, France



The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon centers on frontiersman Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus), last seen heading west, "as he wakes up and finds himself somewhere on the European continent and tries to piece together what happened," according to McDermott. "How did he get here? How's he going to get home?"

On Daryl's trip to Paris, France, Reedus revealed: "Somehow I get put there, and I don't go there on my own free will." The series, which has been filming in the country since October, features the French "variant cohort" walkers seen on World Beyond and will visit such iconic locations as the Eiffel Tower and the Louvre Museum. "We're destroying the Louvre and stuff," Reedus teased. "It's gonna be nuts." Daryl Dixon premieres later in 2023.

Philadelphia



The Walking Dead: Rick & Michonne reunites Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (Danai Gurira), who are "kept apart by distance" and "an unstoppable power": the CRM, a military force based at the fortified Civic Republic in post-apocalyptic Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. World Beyond revealed Rick's fateful helicopter flight transported him to the Civic Republic after he disappeared in a Season 9 episode of The Walking Dead.

In a coda sequence ending the series finale of The Walking Dead, viewers last saw a fugitive Rick recaptured by the Civic Republic Military outside the Civic Republic on the New Jersey side of the Delaware River. Meanwhile, Michonne's cross-country search for Rick led her to a walker-filled canyon in a never-before-seen location in TWD Universe. Originally announced for 2023, the Rick & Michonne spin-off premieres in 2024 on AMC and AMC+.

Stay tuned to ComicBook/TWD and follow @NewsOfTheDead for more TWD Universe coverage.