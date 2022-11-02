The Walking Dead Spin-Offs Get First Posters

The Walking Dead is ending. The Walking Dead Universe lives on. AMC+ has revealed the first posters for the Walking Dead spin-off shows coming to the streamer and cable channel AMC next year, joining the ongoing Fear the Walking Dead Season 8. First, frenemies Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) take Manhattan in The Walking Dead: Dead City. Then Daryl (Norman Reedus) is shipped overseas to Europe and finds himself in Paris, France, in Daryl Dixon. And finally — years after being torn apart by time and distance — the epic love story of Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (Danai Gurira) continues in Rick & Michonne.



The teaser posters, which you can check out below, dropped on AMC+. (Note that the Daryl Dixon and Rick & Michonne posters are repurposed production stills from The Walking Dead: Daryl only recently began shooting in France, and the Richonne series won't begin production until early next year.)

(Photo: AMC Studios / AMC+)

(Photo: AMC Studios / AMC+)

(Photo: AMC Studios / AMC+)

The Walking Dead Spin-Offs



The Walking Dead: Dead City: Previously titled Isle of the Dead, TWD: Dead City "envisions the popular Maggie and Negan characters traveling into a post-apocalyptic Manhattan long ago cut off from the mainland. The crumbling city is filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York City their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty, and terror."

Daryl Dixon: Set in Paris, France, Daryl "wakes up and finds himself somewhere on the European continent and tries to piece together what happened," AMC Networks chief Dan McDermott revealed. "How did he get here? How's he going to get home?"

Rick & Michonne: Taking place in a location never before seen in TWDU, "This series presents an epic love story of two characters changed by a changed world. Kept apart by distance. By an unstoppable power. By the ghosts of who they were. Rick and Michonne are thrown into another world, built on a war against the dead... And ultimately, a war against the living. Can they find each other and who they were in a place and situation unlike any they've ever known before? Are they enemies? Lovers? Victims? Victors? Without each other, are they even alive — or will they find that they, too, are the Walking Dead?"

Walking Dead Spin-Off Release Dates



Maggie and Negan spin-off Dead City will air the first of six episodes in April 2023 on AMC and AMC+. Other Walking Dead spin-off release dates are TBA, but Fear the Walking Dead Season 8, Daryl Dixon, and Rick & Michonne's first six episodes will follow throughout 2023.

