The Walking Dead: Dead City Premiere Window Pushed Back

The Maggie and Negan spinoff from The Walking Dead was previously announced to debut this April, though AMC has recently offered the update that the project is now slated to debut in June. As far as delays go, having to wait an extra two months to see The Walking Dead: Dead City isn't the most egregious setback, especially since we're also going to be getting the premiere of the final season of Fear the Walking Dead in May. Additionally, the spin-off series The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon is still on track to debut later this year. Stay tuned for updates on a specific June premiere date for The Walking Dead: Dead City.

The Walking Dead: Dead City follows Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) traveling into a post-apocalyptic Manhattan long ago cut off from the mainland. The crumbling city is filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York City their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty, and terror. In addition to Cohan and Morgan, the series stars Gaius Charles, Zeljko Ivanek, Karina Ortiz, Jonathan Higginbotham, and Mahina Napoleon with Gimple, showrunner Eli Jorné, Cohan, Morgan, and Brian Bockrath as executive producers.

Despite this delay, key figures in the development of The Walking Dead offered exciting updates for what the future holds for the franchise.

"It's a truly exciting year for The Walking Dead Universe, as we conclude an epic journey on Fear the Walking Dead, which became one of the most successful shows in the history of cable television," Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios at AMC Networks shared in a statement. "And now we are set to bring forth the next iteration of the franchise -- two new and anticipated series featuring the beloved characters of Maggie, Negan, and Daryl. Along with that, we begin production on the next chapter in Rick and Michonne's unforgettable love story, which we look forward to sharing next year. This next phase of our beloved Walking Dead franchise promises to engage and enthrall faithful viewers. Fans new and old will love seeing zombies walking across the Brooklyn Bridge, beneath the Eiffel Tower, inside the Louvre, and at dozens more exotic and iconic locations from around the country and world."

Scott M. Gimple, chief content officer of The Walking Dead Universe, added, "The Walking Dead Universe LIVES! To conclude Fear the Walking Dead, we're thrilled to be bringing you one of its most vibrant, inventive, exciting seasons EVER, while breaking new ground with old favorites: Maggie and Negan in the madhouse of post-apocalyptic Manhattan with no one to depend on but each other...Daryl Dixon in France, a loner who cannot move through this new dangerous world alone, facing vicious enemies and never-seen-before threats of the undead. And Rick and Michonne, in a romantic saga of the dangerous road to each other, and the road they must find with each other, cornered by a new civilization and hordes of the dead. Lauren Cohan, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, showrunner Eli Jorné, Norman Reedus, showrunner David Zabel, Danai Gurira, and Andrew Lincoln are creating heart-wrenching, heart-pounding magic for the next phase of the TWDU!"

