The Walking Dead Star Cast in Boiling Point Sequel

The Walking Dead star Steven Ogg has joined the cast of Boiling Point's as-yet-untitled small-screen sequel. Picking up six months after the end of the Stephen Graham-starring indie film, the Boiling Point sequel will try to bring the same intensity to the small screen that earned that movie a BAFTA nomination. Ogg rounds out the cast for the series, which will span five episodes from director-producer Philip Barantini, Matriarch Productions, Ascendant Fox, and Made Up Productions. Ogg's role will be NIck, a sous chef at the restaurant featured in the original movie.

Besides his time as Simon on The Walking Dead, Ogg is recognizable as Rebus in HBO's Westworld, Sobchak on Better Call Saul, and had roles in TNT's Snowpiercer series and Apple TV+'s Will Smith movie, Emancipation.

According to Deadline, who first reported his casting, "Sous chef Nick will join Carly's (Vinette Robinson) fictional restaurant midway through the season, with Carly still featuring in the show as head chef of her own restaurant after she leaves Graham's establishment. She will be joined by Graham, who still plays head chef Andy, Hannah Walters, who plays Emily, and the likes of Ray Panthaki (Freeman), Gary Lamont (Dean), Áine Rose Daly (Robyn), Taz Skylar (Billy), Daniel Larkai (Jake) Stephen McMillan (Jamie), Hannah Traylen (Holly) and Izuka Hoyle (Camille)."

Here's the official synopsis for Boiling Point (the movie), which you can stream now on The Roku Channel.

On the busiest night of the year at one of the hottest restaurants in London, charismatic and commanding head chef Andy Jones balances along a knife's edge as multiple personal and professional crises threaten to destroy everything he's worked for. A surprise visit from a health and safety inspector sets the staff on edge as the overbooked hot spot fills with guests. Jones tries his best to diffuse tensions between management and crew while catering to the ridiculous demands of customers.