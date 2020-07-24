The Walking Dead Stars Reuniting for Robert Kirkman’s Animated Superhero Series Invincible

✖

Past and present stars of The Walking Dead will reunite and lend their voices to adult animated superhero show Invincible, inspired by the Image Comics series of the same name co-created by Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman. The Amazon Studios series is led by former Walking Dead star Steven Yeun as super-powered teen Mark Grayson — who suits up as costumed crime-fighter Invincible after inheriting powers from his alien father, Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons), the world's most powerful superhero — and features a previously announced cast that includes Sandra Oh, Mark Hamill, Seth Rogen, Zazie Beetz, Gillian Jacobs, Walton Goggins, Zachary Quinto, and The Walking Dead's Khary Payton.

Joining Yeun and Payton are current Walking Dead cast members Lauren Cohan and Ross Marquand as well as Fear the Walking Dead leading man Lennie James. Former Walking Dead stars joining Invincible include Sonequa Martin-Green, Chad Coleman, and Michael Cudlitz.

The newly-added cast members will voice the Guardians of the Globe, a Justice League-inspired superhero team. An announcement during this year's online-only Comic-Con@Home revealed the new cast members and their respective characters:

Lauren Cohan as War Woman

Chad Coleman as Martian Man

Michael Cudlitz as Red Rush

Lennie James as Darkwing

Ross Marquand as The Immortal & Aquarius

Sonequa Martin-Green as Green Ghost

The full cast, previously revealed by Amazon and Skybound Entertainment, follows:

Steven Yeun will voice Invincible (Mark Grayson)

(Mark Grayson) J.K. Simmons will voice Omni-Man (Nolan Grayson)

(Nolan Grayson) Sandra Oh will voice Deborah Grayson

Khary Payton will voice Black Samson

Zachary Quinto will voice Robot

Zazie Beetz will voice Amber Bennett

Chris Diamantopolous will voice Doc Seismic

Walton Goggins will voice Cecil Steadman

Grey Griffin will voice Shrinking Rae & Amanda (Monster Girl as Girl)

Mark Hamill will voice Art

Gillian Jacobs will voice Atom Eve

Melise will voice Dulpi-Kate

Jason Mantzoukas will voice Rex Splode

Andrew Rannells will voice William Clockwell

Kevin Michael Richardson will voice Mauler 1 & Mauler 2 & Monster Girl (as Monster)

Seth Rogen will voice Allen the Alien

Kirkman previously confirmed the Invincible animated series will be just as graphically violent as the comic book series he co-created with artist Cory Walker. The Invincible animated series will premiere exclusively on the Amazon Prime video service at a later date.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.