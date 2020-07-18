Invincible Series Adds Zachary Quinto and Khary Payton to Cast

✖

Khary Payton and Zachary Quinto have joined the cast of Amazon Prime Video's upcoming animated adaptation of Robert Kirkman's Invincible. Payton (The Walking Dead) will voice Black Samson, while Quinto (Star Trek) will voice Robot. Kirkman announced these new additions at Skybound Xpo, after announcing a full-color reprint of The Walking Dead. He then unveiled the entire voice cast, which includes Mark Hamill, Zazie Beetz, and more. They join previously announced stars voicing the Grayson family: Steven Yeun as Invincible (Mark Grayson), J.K. Simmons as Omni-Man (Nolan Grayson), and Sandra Oh as Deborah Grayson. Simon Racioppa is the showrunner on the series and is executive producer alongside Robert Kirkman, David Alpert, and Catherine Winder.

The animated adaptation of Invincible, Kirkman's superhero series, was announced in 2019. The full voice cast follows:

Steven Yeun will voice Invincible (Mark Grayson)

J.K. Simmons will voice Omni-Man (Nolan Grayson)

Sandra Oh will voice Deborah Grayson

Khary Payton will voice Black Samson

Zachary Quinto will voice Robot

Zazie Beetz will voice Amber Bennett.

Chris Diamantopolous will voice Doc Seismic.

Walton Goggins will voice Cecil Steadman.

Grey Griffin will voice Shrinking Rae & Amanda (Monster Girl as Girl).

Mark Hamill will voice Art.

Gillian Jacobs will voice Atom Eve.

Melise will voice Dulpi-Kate.

Jason Mantzoukas will voice Rex Splode.

Andrew Rannells will voice William Clockwell.

Kevin Michael Richardson will voice Mauler 1 & Mauler 2 & Monster Girl (as Monster).

Seth Rogen will voice Allen the Alien.

Kirkman has, in recent weeks, teased big things coming from the production of Invincible. "I will say we are very close to giving a lot of updates on the Invincible series," Kirkman said during a live stream. "We're very hard at work at it. Unfortunately, animated series takes a fair amount of time to work on. I've watched some episodes and it's all turning out really great. We're going to have a panel, we're going to talk about the Invincible series and reveal a little bit more about the cast, and things like that. And then we're going to be showing some things very quickly."

Yuen starred as Glenn in the live-action adaptation of Kirkman's hit zombie comic The Walking Dead. He spoke in 2019 about reteaming with the creator for the animated superhero drama.

“Robert Kirkman is now making an animated show of his amazing comic book run called Invincible, that will come out on Amazon I think later next year. It’s got a great cast. Mark Hamill, Sandra Oh, J.K. Simmons, Zazie Beetz,” Yeun said at Walker Stalker Con London, adding the series is “gonna be hopefully many seasons.”

