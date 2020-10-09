The Walking Dead Showrunner Wants to Steal Morgan Back From Fear TWD

✖

The Walking Dead showrunner Angela Kang says she would "steal" Morgan Jones (Lennie James) from Fear the Walking Dead if allowed to add any character from elsewhere in TWD Universe. Morgan, who appeared sporadically throughout The Walking Dead before joining its ensemble cast in the sixth season, was at the center of the first crossover between the two shows when he left the flagship for Fear to start its revamped fourth season. His departure from The Walking Dead at the end of its eighth season, where Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) won the war against Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and the Saviors, coincided with Scott Gimple's exit as showrunner and Kang's promotion to that role.

"Well, first of all, I would just steal back Morgan," Kang said with a laugh when asked to name the character she'd like to join the flagship during a virtual New York Comic Con panel. Kang then picked June Dorie (Jenna Elfman), also from Fear, and Elizabeth Kublek (Julia Ormond), Lieutenant Colonel of the Civic Republic Military on The Walking Dead: World Beyond.

"Those strong women, I would love to work with those actors," Kang said. "I think they're very dynamic, and it would be really fun to drop them into our world and have them interact with Daryl and Negan, and see them hold their own. I really admire those strong female characters that are out there kicking ass on those shows."

Now heading into its sixth season, there are three ex-Walking Dead characters on Fear, including former Saviors Dwight (Austin Amelio) and wife Sherry (Christine Evangelista). To this, Kang said, "I would steal Dwight back, too [laughs]."

Gimple approached James with the offer to switch to Fear the Walking Dead, and a crossover wouldn't have happened if he declined, according to James.

"It was a way of exploring the character on a speed and a level that isn't possible on The Walking Dead, because there's so many characters. And it was an opportunity to get a little bit more Morgan-focused in a way that could happen on The Walking Dead, but it would've just taken a lot longer," James said when explaining the move during a 2018 convention appearance. He said later, "I'm not sure that they could hold onto Morgan in the way that they wanted to hold onto Morgan in the main show, and Fear was a way of exploring him a little bit more before he finishes."

James returns in Fear's Morgan-centric sixth season premiere airing Sunday, October 11, at 9 pm ET/8c on AMC.