[Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live episode 4.] There are only two episodes left of The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live. Sunday's "What We" episode ended with Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (Danai Gurira) headed home to Alexandria, a decision the couple reached only after Michonne convinced her soldier husband to go on the run from the Civic Republic Military. Believing that the army would think they died in a helicopter crash (that was then destroyed by another CRM chopper dispatched to cover up evidence of their existence), the presumed-dead duo made their escape in a hybrid electric car equipped with enough ethanol fuel to get them home.

Not so fast. While it seemed as if Rick and Michonne made a clean getaway, the first look at The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live episode 5 shows a shadowy figure lurking outside the cozy cabin where the couple has holed up on their journey home. The trailer, which you can watch above, also sees Rick and Michonne fending off both the living and the dead... and engaging in a high-speed car chase as they're pursued by a mysterious someone.

Who is that trailing Rick and Michonne? Spoiler alert: the series trailer revealed Jadis (Pollyanna McIntosh) to be behind the wheel of the vehicle in hot pursuit of the yellow truck. As CRM Warrant Officer, Jadis is tasked with investigating "corruption, ineptitude, and betrayal" within the military's ranks, and as she warned, the CRM can't allow Rick and Michonne to escape with knowledge of the Civic Republic and its army. And neither will she.

"At the end of [episode 4], [Rick and Michonne] are in a really good place. They have connected and they faced some things, and they've gotten honest. It's like the dream has come true," showrunner and series co-creator Scott M. Gimple said on AMC+'s TWD: The Ones Who Live Episode Insider. "They can go back to their lives and they can leave that fear behind, and leave that trauma behind, and leave that anger behind. And we probably should have ended it right there, and everything would have been cool... but this is The Walking Dead."

Episode 5 of The Ones Who Live, titled "Become," premieres Sunday, March 24, on AMC and AMC+.