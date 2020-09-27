The Walking Dead Universe Returns Tonight With Preview Special

✖

The Walking Dead Universe Preview Special airing tonight on AMC launches an 11-week run of all-new TWD content, including the Season 10 finale of The Walking Dead and the series premiere of spinoff The Walking Dead: World Beyond. Hosted by Talking Dead's Chris Hardwick, the newly recorded virtual special featuring cast and crew from TWD Universe takes an exclusive peek at what's to come from all three shows: The Walking Dead, Fear the Walking Dead, and World Beyond. Announced guests include Walking Dead showrunner Angela Kang and series star Lauren Cohan, who is back in the saddle as Maggie Rhee next Sunday in the Special Event season finale "A Certain Doom."

Other guests appearing during tonight's Preview Special include Fear the Walking Dead showrunner Andrew Chambliss along with stars Lennie James (Morgan Jones) and Colby Minifie (Virginia), as well as World Beyond co-creator and showrunner Matt Negrete along with stars Alexa Mansour (Hope) and Nico Tortorella (Felix).

The Walking Dead Preview Special airs tonight at 8:00 pm PT / 7:00 pm CT on AMC. Following an encore presentation of Season 10 Episode 14, "Look at the Flowers," AMC will air the opening minutes of the blockbuster Season 10 finale, "A Certain Doom," at 10:08 pm.

The Greg Nicotero-directed season finale, pitting Daryl (Norman Reedus) and other survivors against Beta (Ryan Hurst) in the final battle of the Whisperer War, premieres in full on Sunday, October 4, at 9:00 pm. Those subscribed to the AMC+ service can access the episode early starting on Thursday, October 1.

The Walking Dead returns with a "big, action-packed adventure" filled with standout moments for fan-favorites Daryl, Maggie, Carol (Melissa McBride), and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan).

"I think that our people and Beta and the Whisperers, they're all on a collision course and it's finally all going to come to an epic head," Kang told ComicBook.com, adding the survivors are "going to do what they do best as heroes and fight in the face of impossible odds."

Next Sunday's Special Event sees the back-to-back airing of The Walking Dead Season 10 finale and The Walking Dead: World Beyond series premiere starting at 9:00 pm on October 4.

Beginning October 11, fans will receive a double dose of TWD when new episodes of Fear the Walking Dead are followed by first-run episodes of World Beyond. Click through for the full Walking Dead Universe programming schedule airing through Sunday, December 6.

