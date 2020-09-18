The Walking Dead: Daryl Is Knives Out in Season 10 Finale Sneak Peek Photos

The survivors prepare for war with the Whisperers in new photos from The Walking Dead's Season 10 finale, "A Certain Doom," showing Daryl (Norman Reedus) and the militia marching towards a climactic final battle with Beta (Ryan Hurst) and his walker army. Surrounded by a zombie horde and under siege from attacking Whisperers, it's going to take guts for Daryl and a small unit of heroes to push their way through the swarming undead and pull off a last-ditch effort to destroy the horde — and silence the Whisperers once and for all.

"In this particular instance, our people, we know that they know how to move within the herd. We've seen it since Season 1 Episode 2 ['Guts'] when they put the walker guts on themselves. But they've never had to maneuver within a herd that has human beings in it, as well," director Greg Nicotero said about the zombie-filled season finale during Comic-Con@Home. "So the whole challenge for them trying to figure out how they're going to get out of the situation is they can't just be as stealthy as they usually are because there's actually people, there's Whisperers in and among the herd of walkers."

The end to the season-long Whisperer War is an "epic battle," Reedus told Entertainment Weekly. "It's like a full-on Game of Thrones super war battle."

Newly released photos from the action-packed episode reveal Daryl and a disguised Kelly (Angel Theory) surrounded by walkers, a crossbow-wielding Carol (Melissa McBride), and a Whisperer moving in for the kill: