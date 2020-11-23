The Walking Dead: World Beyond Answers Who Is Kublek's Daughter

The Walking Dead: World Beyond reveals the surprise identity of the CRM soldier daughter mentioned by Lt. Col. Elizabeth Kublek (Julia Ormond) in the show's first episode, "Brave." In Sunday's "The Sky Is a Graveyard," the group led by sisters Hope (Alexa Mansour) and Iris (Aliyah Royale) hits a crossroads when Silas (Hal Cumpston) is the sole suspect of a gruesome murder. The episode ends with Silas and Elton (Nicolas Cantu) breaking away from the girls' quest to rescue their father from a top-secret Civic Republic research facility in New York, while a flashback to Huck's (Annet Mahendru) 48-hour disappearance reveals a clandestine meeting with Kublek.

"The Sky Is a Graveyard" reveals Huck is a CRM spy — planted in the group by Kublek — when she sneaks away to report "the asset" is safe. When Kublek hands Huck a gold watch for better timekeeping, Huck asks, "Is this dad's?"

Kublek first mentioned her daughter during a late-night talk with Hope and Iris back at the Nebraska Campus Colony where they lived, describing this unnamed daughter as "a bit older than you guys" before revealing she also serves in the Civic Republic Military.

"She's away from me a great deal, and that makes me scared sometimes," Kublek admitted. "And then I remember that she's helping to protect the Civic Republic, she's helping us with the Alliance of the Three. She's taking that risk to help us eventually bring this world back. And that makes me brave."

This double-punch reveal comes as World Beyond heads into its two-hour season finale with "The Deepest Cut" and "In This Life," which air back-to-back on November 29.

"The final three episodes really deal with this group, what's happened so far and the aftermath. I'll say that the first chunk of episodes this season was really about this group finding their groove and coming together, and now we're seeing things really start to fall apart," showrunner Matthew Negrete told EW. "I'll say that relationships will be tested. There are going to be a lot of things about each other that they assume that might not actually be true. We're going to see some riffs between characters that I think are going to be surprising for people. The CRM will also factor in in a big, big way as we get into this final stretch. Yeah, I'm really excited for people to see it."

Here's what Walking Dead viewers are saying about the latest surprise ending of World Beyond: