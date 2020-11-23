The Walking Dead: World Beyond Reveals a CRM Spy

The Walking Dead: World Beyond reveals CRM Lt. Col. Elizabeth Kublek (Julia Ormond) planted a spy inside the group of survivors making the 1,100-mile trek to a Civic Republic research facility in New York, and viewers say it's a twist they "didn't see coming." In Sunday's "The Sky Is a Graveyard," Felix (Nico Tortorella) and Huck (Annet Mahendru) deliberate on how to handle murder suspect Silas (Hal Cumpston), accused of murdering grifter Tony (Scott Adsit) and his now-missing con man nephew Percy (Ted Sutherland). When members of the sextet go their separate ways, a flashback set between the events of episodes "Madman Across the Water" and "Shadow Puppets" reveals a secret meeting between Kublek and her undercover agent: Huck.

After reaching the point of no return by crossing the Mississippi River in "Madman Across the Water," Huck broke away for what she said was a 48-hour scout ahead. It was during Huck's absence that the kids struck a deal with Percy to accelerate their trip to New York, made possible by Percy and Tony's stolen Civic Republic Military truck.

Huck is on the ground watching, and listening, and "doing the very hard thing of becoming someone else," Kublek says when a CRM soldier asks if there's an easier way to shepherd sisters Hope (Alexa Mansour) and Iris (Aliyah Royale) towards their destination.

"She knows it's dangerous, she knows she could die. They both could," Kublek says. "She's out here risking everything because there's no easier way."

When Huck reports that "the asset" is safe, Kublek hands over a watch that belonged to her dad — revealing Kublek is Huck's mother.

In episode 104, "The Wrong End of a Telescope," Huck identified tag-along Elton (Nicolas Cantu) as "the wedge" when she suggested Felix convince him to get the group to change their minds and head home. An eavesdropping Hope blew up at Elton and Felix when she found out they colluded over their attempted one-eighty of the group's quest to rescue the girls' father, Dr. Leo Bennett (Joe Holt).

Huck might have planted the colored lenses Percy says he found in the CRM truck, used by Tony to reveal the locations of hidden CRM fuel caches across the Midwestern United States in "Truth or Dare." Iris used this same trick to identify the exact location of the CR research facility on the coded map given to her by Kublek in "Brave."

"Truth or Dare" foreshadows this reveal when armed stranger Walter (Paul Teal) accuses Huck of being with "them," referring to the black-wearing soldiers flying around in helicopters. Walter recognizes the three-circle symbol on Huck's jacket, but in an attempt to talk him down and prevent him from harming Hope, she says they're scavengers and "I'm not them."

After a flashback to the start of the zombie apocalypse revealed Huck gunned down her squad of Marines to save the lives of innocent civilians about to be executed, Huck tells Hope they have to serve "the greater good" — even if it hurts — when the group mulls over a decision to leave Silas behind.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond next airs its two-hour season finale on Sunday, November 29, at 9 pm ET/8c on AMC.