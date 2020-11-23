The Walking Dead: World Beyond Reveals a CRM Spy
The Walking Dead: World Beyond reveals CRM Lt. Col. Elizabeth Kublek (Julia Ormond) planted a spy inside the group of survivors making the 1,100-mile trek to a Civic Republic research facility in New York, and viewers say it's a twist they "didn't see coming." In Sunday's "The Sky Is a Graveyard," Felix (Nico Tortorella) and Huck (Annet Mahendru) deliberate on how to handle murder suspect Silas (Hal Cumpston), accused of murdering grifter Tony (Scott Adsit) and his now-missing con man nephew Percy (Ted Sutherland). When members of the sextet go their separate ways, a flashback set between the events of episodes "Madman Across the Water" and "Shadow Puppets" reveals a secret meeting between Kublek and her undercover agent: Huck.
After reaching the point of no return by crossing the Mississippi River in "Madman Across the Water," Huck broke away for what she said was a 48-hour scout ahead. It was during Huck's absence that the kids struck a deal with Percy to accelerate their trip to New York, made possible by Percy and Tony's stolen Civic Republic Military truck.
Huck is on the ground watching, and listening, and "doing the very hard thing of becoming someone else," Kublek says when a CRM soldier asks if there's an easier way to shepherd sisters Hope (Alexa Mansour) and Iris (Aliyah Royale) towards their destination.
"She knows it's dangerous, she knows she could die. They both could," Kublek says. "She's out here risking everything because there's no easier way."
When Huck reports that "the asset" is safe, Kublek hands over a watch that belonged to her dad — revealing Kublek is Huck's mother.
In episode 104, "The Wrong End of a Telescope," Huck identified tag-along Elton (Nicolas Cantu) as "the wedge" when she suggested Felix convince him to get the group to change their minds and head home. An eavesdropping Hope blew up at Elton and Felix when she found out they colluded over their attempted one-eighty of the group's quest to rescue the girls' father, Dr. Leo Bennett (Joe Holt).
Huck might have planted the colored lenses Percy says he found in the CRM truck, used by Tony to reveal the locations of hidden CRM fuel caches across the Midwestern United States in "Truth or Dare." Iris used this same trick to identify the exact location of the CR research facility on the coded map given to her by Kublek in "Brave."
"Truth or Dare" foreshadows this reveal when armed stranger Walter (Paul Teal) accuses Huck of being with "them," referring to the black-wearing soldiers flying around in helicopters. Walter recognizes the three-circle symbol on Huck's jacket, but in an attempt to talk him down and prevent him from harming Hope, she says they're scavengers and "I'm not them."
After a flashback to the start of the zombie apocalypse revealed Huck gunned down her squad of Marines to save the lives of innocent civilians about to be executed, Huck tells Hope they have to serve "the greater good" — even if it hurts — when the group mulls over a decision to leave Silas behind.
The Walking Dead: World Beyond next airs its two-hour season finale on Sunday, November 29, at 9 pm ET/8c on AMC. Follow the author @CameronBonomolo on Twitter for all things The Walking Dead.
Slide 1
HUCK IS A MOLE AND IS WORKING WITH ELIZABETH/THE CRM.
PLUS SHE SEEMS TO BE THE DAUGHTER OF ELIZABETH.
WHAT A GAME CHANGING TWIST.#TWDWorldBeyond pic.twitter.com/zoDZjS2BIH— The Walking Dead World (@TWalkingDWorld) November 23, 2020
prevnext
"I'm talking about the greater good. It's about doing what's best for everybody."
Begs the question whether Silas actually killed or did Huck. Tony and Percy joining wasn't apart of the plan so did she frame Silas, thus getting rid of three members of the group. #TWDWorldBeyond pic.twitter.com/Dn4HIHVPU2— 🎄 jarrod 🎄 (@DixonBrother_) November 23, 2020
Slide 2
prevnext
HUCK IS NOT WORKING FOR THEM NO #TWDWorldBeyond— ᴍɪᴄʜᴀᴇʟᴀ 🧟♀️ (@i_am_negan__) November 23, 2020
Slide 3
HUCK??? WHAT THE FUCK??#TWDWorldBeyond pic.twitter.com/OiBZvls8kz— 𝐑𝐨𝐬𝐞❀ (@RoseCV7) November 23, 2020
prevnext
What the Actual Heck? I didn't see this coming!!!— Erica (@findinemo85) November 23, 2020
She's Elizabeth's daughter?! Does Felix know? Whose the asset? Is it Hope? Is Huck bad? Does she know what happened to their home? @AnnetMahendru #TWDWorldBeyond pic.twitter.com/Id9nFwKVVE
Slide 4
prevnext
Finally! My Huck hate is justified!!
Welcome to the club of "Been knew she wasn't shit". pic.twitter.com/72k7N4fLeR— 𝑫o𝒏𝒏𝒊𝒆's 💗 (@DonniesThings) November 23, 2020
Slide 5
prevnext
I knew Huck was working for the CRM. It’s too convenient she just slips away all the time. Didn’t see the twist that she’s the LTCs daughter though #TWDWorldBeyond— Sean Hayes (@HayesGoneBye) November 23, 2020
Slide 6
prevnext
When she said “On The Ground!”— Ikyhanna Harris (@IkyhannaHarris) November 23, 2020
I knew she was talking about HUCK!
HUCK IS HER DAUGHTER!!#TWDWorldBeyond #WorldBeyond
Slide 7
prev
Huck has been a spy for Elizbeth, her mother, this entire time!— Elias 💀 (@eliasntwd) November 23, 2020
What a brilliant ending!#TWDWorldBeyond pic.twitter.com/wzCVbtthBA