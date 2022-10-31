The White Lotus Season 2 Gets Massive Ratings Boost on HBO

HBO's The White Lotus is officially a bonafide hit. On Monday, the premium cable platform announced that the sophomore season premiere of The White Lotus drew in 1.5 million viewers on Sunday night, across both HBO and HBO Max. This is a 63% increase from the show's Season 1 premiere in July of 2021. Season 1 of The White Lotus ultimately averaged 9.3 million total viewers per episode across all platforms, and went on to win 10 Emmy awards, out of 20 nominations, including Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series. The series is created, written, and directed by Enlightened and Survivor alum Mike White.

The White Lotus is a sharp social satire following the exploits of various employees and guests at an exclusive Hawaiian resort over the span of one highly transformative week. As darker dynamics emerge with each passing day, the six-episode first season gradually reveals the complex truths of the seemingly picture-perfect travelers, cheerful hotel employees, and idyllic locale itself. Season 2 is set at an exclusive Sicilian resort and, similar to the first season, follows the exploits of guests and employees over the span of a week.

Who stars in The White Lotus Season 2?

Season 2 of The White Lotus stars Jennifer Coolidge and Jon Gries, who reprise their roles as Tanya and Greg from the first season. New cast members include Aubrey Plaza, F. Murray Abraham, Adam DiMarco, Beatrice Grannò, Meghann Fahy, Tom Hollander, Sabrina Impacciatore, Michael Imperioli, Theo James, Haley Lu Richardson, Will Sharpe, Simona Tabasco, and Leo Wood.

White executive produces the series alongside David Bernad and Mark Kamine.

Will there be Season 3 of The White Lotus?

While The White Lotus has yet to be renewed for a third season, these initial viewership numbers for Season 2 are definitely a good sign that it could happen. As White revealed, he already has plans in the works for a third season — and for Coolidge to return.

"We just turned in our last episode to the network yesterday, so it's hard to think about the next race," White told Deadline. "But if we did, I think it'd be fun to maybe go to a whole different continent. You know, we did Europe, and maybe Asia, something crazy like that, that would be fun."

"Jennifer is my friend and everybody loved her in the first season, and I was like, 'I can't go to Italy without Jennifer.' And maybe that's still the case," White continued. "Like, maybe you can't go to Japan without Jennifer, either. There are so many fun actors we've worked with so far, so it's just kind of like who's available."

Are you watching Season 2 of The White Lotus? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!