One of the most talked-about series of last summer was HBO's The White Lotus, with the sophomore season of the series instead aiming for a fall release, as Variety confirmed today that Season 2 will be premiering in October. Given the tropical setting of the first season, audiences were able to fully immerse themselves in the concept as the warm weather and sunny beaches felt like a vacation for viewers themselves, though its built-in fan base will surely mean that audiences will be happy to check in on the series regardless of the weather outside. Stay tuned for details on The White Lotus Season 2 before it premieres in October.

The debut season of The White Lotus was billed as a limited series, focusing on the titular hotel and the interwoven tales of intrigue, romance, and murder of its affluent guests. After the massive success of that first season, the project was renewed, though it is going the anthology route and will explore a new story with new characters at a White Lotus resort in Sicily. While the majority of characters will be all-new, Jennifer Coolidge is returning to reprise her acclaimed role of Tanya.

Earlier this week, Coolidge herself teased that Season 2 "feels completely different... almost like a different show" and added, "It's even more complicated than the first one."

Joining Coolidge are Aubrey Plaza, Michael Imperioli, F. Murray Abraham, Adam DiMarco, Tom Hollander, and Haley Lu Richardson.

The series comes from Mike White, who previously delivered the HBO series Enlightened, as well as having written films like School of Rock and Nacho Libre.

"Mike has once again delivered a quintessential HBO show, and it's the talk of the town," Francesca Orsi, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming, previously shared of the new season. "We were thrilled to hear where he wanted to go next, after closing this epic chapter in Hawaii, and can't wait to keep following him wherever he takes us."

Season 1 of The White Lotus starred Murray Bartlett, Connie Britton, Alexandra Daddario, Fred Hechinger, Jake Lacy, Brittany O'Grady, Natasha Rothwell, Sydney Sweeney, and Steve Zahn. The series also features Kekoa Kekumano, Lukas Gage, Alec Merlino, Christie Volkmer, Jon Gries, and Molly Shannon.

