The White Lotus Announces Season 2 Premiere Date on HBO

Fans eager to learn when The White Lotus will make its return to HBO got some good news, as the premium network announced when the sophomore season will debut. The first season of The White Lotus became an instant hit for HBO, earning 20 Emmy nominations across 13 categories. The series secured 10 Emmy wins, the most for any program this year, including Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series. While Season 1 took place in Hawaii, Season 2 will relocate the cast to a Sicilian resort. HBO previously revealed October would be the month that The White Lotus returns, but now we know the exact date.

The White Lotus Season 2 premieres Sunday, October 30th at 9 p.m. ET on HBO. "The social satire is set at an exclusive Sicilian resort and follows the exploits of various guests and employees over the span of a week," the Season 2 logline reads. Some of the actors joining The White Lotus includes Michael Imperioli (The Sopranos), Aubrey Plaza (Parks and Recreation), F. Murray Abraham (Mythic Quest, The Grand Budapest Hotel), Adam DiMarco (The Magicians), Tom Hollander (The King's Man, Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End), and Haley Lu Richardson (The Edge of Seventeen, Unpregnant). Jennifer Coolidge is returning to reprise her role as the wealthy Tayna McQuoid-Hunt.

A breakdown of the full Season 2 cast is below:

F. Murray Abraham as BERT DI GRASSO – Visiting Sicily with his son, Dominic (Michael Imperioli), and grandson, Albie (Adam DiMarco), Bert is getting frail, yet still sees himself as virile and capable.

– Visiting Sicily with his son, Dominic (Michael Imperioli), and grandson, Albie (Adam DiMarco), Bert is getting frail, yet still sees himself as virile and capable. Jennifer Coolidge as TANYA MCQUOID-HUNT - A wealthy, unstable woman, traveling with her husband, Greg (Jon Gries), and assistant, Portia (Haley Lu Richardson).

- A wealthy, unstable woman, traveling with her husband, Greg (Jon Gries), and assistant, Portia (Haley Lu Richardson). Adam DiMarco as ALBIE DI GRASSO – Dominic's (Michael Imperioli) son and Bert's (F. Murray Abraham) grandson, Albie is a sweet and observant college grad, who often serves as his family's peacekeeper.

– Dominic's (Michael Imperioli) son and Bert's (F. Murray Abraham) grandson, Albie is a sweet and observant college grad, who often serves as his family's peacekeeper. Meghann Fahy as DAPHNE BABCOCK – A stay-at-home mom visiting Italy with her husband, Cameron (Theo James), and another couple, Ethan (Will Sharpe) and Harper (Aubrey Plaza).

– A stay-at-home mom visiting Italy with her husband, Cameron (Theo James), and another couple, Ethan (Will Sharpe) and Harper (Aubrey Plaza). Jon Gries as GREG – Tanya's (Jennifer Coolidge) husband, who is less than pleased to find her assistant invited on their romantic getaway.

– Tanya's (Jennifer Coolidge) husband, who is less than pleased to find her assistant invited on their romantic getaway. Beatrice Grannò as MIA – A Sicilian local, Mia is a talented singer in search of her big break.

– A Sicilian local, Mia is a talented singer in search of her big break. Tom Hollander as QUENTIN – an English expat, vacationing with his friends and his nephew, Jack (Leo Woodall).

– an English expat, vacationing with his friends and his nephew, Jack (Leo Woodall). Sabrina Impacciatore as VALENTINA – The passionate, dedicated manager in charge of the White Lotus resort in Taormina, who expects perfection from her staff.

– The passionate, dedicated manager in charge of the White Lotus resort in Taormina, who expects perfection from her staff. Michael Imperioli as DOMINIC DI GRASSO – A Hollywood producer visiting Sicily with his elderly father, Bert (F. Murray Abraham), and post-college son, Albie (Adam DiMarco), to explore their ancestral roots.

– A Hollywood producer visiting Sicily with his elderly father, Bert (F. Murray Abraham), and post-college son, Albie (Adam DiMarco), to explore their ancestral roots. Theo James as CAMERON BABCOCK – A wildly successful businessman from a wealthy family, Cameron is vacationing with his wife Daphne (Meghann Fahy), his college roommate, Ethan (Will Sharpe), and Ethan's wife, Harper (Aubrey Plaza).

– A wildly successful businessman from a wealthy family, Cameron is vacationing with his wife Daphne (Meghann Fahy), his college roommate, Ethan (Will Sharpe), and Ethan's wife, Harper (Aubrey Plaza). Aubrey Plaza as HARPER SPILLER – Newly wealthy after her husband finds professional success, Harper and Ethan (Will Sharpe) are visiting Italy with Ethan's college roommate, Cameron (Theo James), and Cameron's wife, Daphne (Meghann Fahy).

– Newly wealthy after her husband finds professional success, Harper and Ethan (Will Sharpe) are visiting Italy with Ethan's college roommate, Cameron (Theo James), and Cameron's wife, Daphne (Meghann Fahy). Haley Lu Richardson as PORTIA – A small-town girl and recent college graduate, Portia is traveling with her boss, Tanya (Jennifer Coolidge), hoping for adventure.

– A small-town girl and recent college graduate, Portia is traveling with her boss, Tanya (Jennifer Coolidge), hoping for adventure. Will Sharpe as ETHAN SPILLER – After recently striking professional success, Ethan and his wife, Harper (Aubrey Plaza), are invited to vacation in Italy with his college roommate, Cameron (Theo James), and Cameron's wife, Daphne (Meghann Fahy).

– After recently striking professional success, Ethan and his wife, Harper (Aubrey Plaza), are invited to vacation in Italy with his college roommate, Cameron (Theo James), and Cameron's wife, Daphne (Meghann Fahy). Simona Tabasco as LUCIA - a Sicilian local who frequents the White Lotus resort in search of work and opportunity amongst the wealthy clientele.

- a Sicilian local who frequents the White Lotus resort in search of work and opportunity amongst the wealthy clientele. Leo Woodall as JACK – a magnetic guest staying at The White Lotus with his uncle, Quentin (Tom Hollander).

The White Lotus is created, written, and directed by Mike White, who previously wrote the films School of Rock and Nacho Libre, and co-created the HBO series Enlightened. White, David Bernad and Mark Kamine are executive producers. Season 2 premieres October 30th.