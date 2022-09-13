The White Lotus Star Jennifer Coolidge Danced Instead of Wrapping Up Her Emmys Speech and Fans Are Loving It
Comedic actress Jennifer Coolidge won an Emmy for her performance in HBO's The White Lotus, and certainly gave a Jennifer Coolidge-style acceptance speech. Coolidge went on to thank so many people on her team and in her life for her Emmy win, while playing up her own boozy screen persona at the same time. When the band tried to play Coolidge off, she gave the ultimate rebuttal: dancing her way through the music!
Now viewers are going wild for Jennifer Coolidge in a way we haven't seen since her days as "Stifler's Mom" in American Pie! See for yourself, below!
Acceptance Speech G.O.A.T.
Here's Jennifer Coolidge's hilarious #Emmys acceptance speech. https://t.co/h3GrtHDmKy pic.twitter.com/BgDn0Ct0my— Variety (@Variety) September 13, 2022
Watch for yourself to see Jennifer Coolidge crush that acceptance speech moment at the 2022 Emmys.prevnext
PERFECTION.
Jennifer Coolidge deciding to dance when the #Emmys attempted to play her off is a truly perfect moment pic.twitter.com/bBkOykRMZA— Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) September 13, 2022
There aren't that many opportunities for spontaneous dance numbers in real life. Find them where you can.prevnext
ICONIC
Emmy award winner Jennifer Coolidge is an icon pic.twitter.com/rKy8o0FpyO— noemi (@wildfiresqueen) September 13, 2022
We throw the word "icon" around a LOT, but in this case it's wholeheartedly true.prevnext
We Must Decide What World We Want
I don't want to live in a world that doesn't let Jennifer Coolidge speak as long as she wants— Megh Wright (@megh_wright) September 13, 2022
Decisions must be made in order to protect this (not-so) Sacred Timeline.prevnext
Emmy Win, Love Loss
"But I found out today he's dead." pic.twitter.com/pjB7FlMuI1— Ξvan Ross Katz (@evanrosskatz) September 13, 2022
Oh Jennifer Coolidge, will you ever find love?prevnext
Dark Humor
What I love about Jennifer Coolidge is she is committed to the fucking bit 😂 https://t.co/PL8b0rafB3— Gordo (@gordonhues) September 13, 2022
J/K, Jennifer Coolidge was just doing a bit! She's that committed.prevnext
TikTok Kween
In case you didn’t watch and missed the acceptance speech Jennifer Coolidge gave at the Emmy’s last night. I adore her, she’s hilarious! 😍❤️😂😂 #starsoftiktok #emmyawards #JenniferCoolidge #funny credit: [TikTok@ctv] pic.twitter.com/Mgbg9aibIR— Yvette (@srvbluesrock) September 13, 2022
In the business since the early 1990s, and she's still an icon in youth culture!prev