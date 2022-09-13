The White Lotus Star Jennifer Coolidge Danced Instead of Wrapping Up Her Emmys Speech and Fans Are Loving It

By Kofi Outlaw

Comedic actress Jennifer Coolidge won an Emmy for her performance in HBO's The White Lotus, and certainly gave a Jennifer Coolidge-style acceptance speech. Coolidge went on to thank so many people on her team and in her life for her Emmy win, while playing up her own boozy screen persona at the same time. When the band tried to play Coolidge off, she gave the ultimate rebuttal: dancing her way through the music!

Now viewers are going wild for Jennifer Coolidge in a way we haven't seen since her days as "Stifler's Mom" in American Pie! See for yourself, below! 

Acceptance Speech G.O.A.T.

Watch for yourself to see Jennifer Coolidge crush that acceptance speech moment at the 2022 Emmys.

PERFECTION.

There aren't that many opportunities for spontaneous dance numbers in real life. Find them where you can.

ICONIC

We throw the word "icon" around a LOT, but in this case it's wholeheartedly true.

We Must Decide What World We Want

Decisions must be made in order to protect this (not-so) Sacred Timeline.

Emmy Win, Love Loss

Oh Jennifer Coolidge, will you ever find love?

Dark Humor

J/K, Jennifer Coolidge was just doing a bit! She's that committed.

TikTok Kween

In the business since the early 1990s, and she's still an icon in youth culture!

