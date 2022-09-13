The White Lotus Star Jennifer Coolidge Danced Instead of Wrapping Up Her Emmys Speech and Fans Are Loving It

Comedic actress Jennifer Coolidge won an Emmy for her performance in HBO's The White Lotus, and certainly gave a Jennifer Coolidge-style acceptance speech. Coolidge went on to thank so many people on her team and in her life for her Emmy win, while playing up her own boozy screen persona at the same time. When the band tried to play Coolidge off, she gave the ultimate rebuttal: dancing her way through the music!

Now viewers are going wild for Jennifer Coolidge in a way we haven't seen since her days as "Stifler's Mom" in American Pie! See for yourself, below!