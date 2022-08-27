The Winchesters Prequel Reveals First Look at Jensen Ackles' Return as Dean

Supernatural is headed back to television once again — and now we have our latest look at what that will entail. On Friday, TV Insider debuted a new photo from The Winchesters, the highly-anticipated prequel series that will be arriving on The CW this fall. Executive producing and narrating the series will be Supernatural alum Jensen Ackles, and as it turns out, he will be appearing in person in the series as well. The photo reveals Dean holding a journal while leaning against his Chevy Impala "Baby", which fans are already speculating could be the source of the narration on the series.

The series dives into the origin story of John and Mary Winchester, in a story narrated by their adult son, Supernatural's Dean Winchester (Jensen Ackles). Ackles, who also executive produces the series, recently spoke to TVLine about what fans can expect, especially after John and Mary's story was first explored in a Season 4 episode of Supernatural. As Ackles put it, the series will allow for connections to established Supernatural lore in "much crazier ways."

"To be honest, I was like, 'I don't know if we can do this,'" Ackles revealed, "and then it took [writer] Robbie [Thompson] and me sitting down going like, 'Well, we know we have to do this, and we know we have to do that, but if we just connect those dots with a straight line, that's not entertaining. That's boring. That's a simple story. If we connect those dots in a much crazier, wild Supernatural way, then we've got a show.' So that's what we've been doing."

According to Ackles, the canon that has already been established with John and Mary — particularly their lineage as members of the Men of Letters and a family of monster hunters — will be navigated to a unique capacity in The Winchesters.

"That's kind of the exciting thing, in my opinion, is that the waypoints or the tentpoles that were established on the mothership, as we lovingly call it, those will get touched on," Ackles added. "But we'll get to those waypoints in a way that we probably didn't expect. And that's what we're really having fun with is, like, the story is coming together. It's not the washed version. It's not the sugar-coated version of how mom and dad met. This is like what really happened."

"But we do play into the moments that were discussed and that were talked about," Ackles continues, "just maybe in a slightly varied way that seems like, 'Whoa, wait, we knew that happened, but I didn't know that's why it happened or that's how it happened.'"

The Winchesters will debut on Tuesday, October 11th at 8/7c on The CW.