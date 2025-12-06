The Witcher Star Reveals What Surprised Her Most About Season 4 Reactions (And She’s Right)

A common source of conflict for any adaptation is how closely the new entry follows the original source material. Whether it’s novels like Game of Thrones, The Lord of the Rings, and Hunger Games, or comic adaptations from Marvel, DC, and Image, there is always a back and forth to be had about how much of the original material is used and in what manner, and such is also the case for Andrzej Sapkowski’s The Witcher. That discussion is part of what surprised one star of The Witcher most in regards to fan reactions to season 4, and she’s 100% right.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In a new interview with NME, Witcher star Freya Allan revealed that she took some notes from Henry Cavill in regards to pushing for certain lines to make the jump from the books to the screen. “I really want to give fans what they want,” Allan said. “I’d also seen Henry, who was so knowledgeable and loyal to the books, push for certain lines to be included. When he left, I was inspired to take on that role.”

That’s also why it was a bit surprising to see the opinions coming in about season 4, including people criticizing things the show is doing that are rooted in the original story. “The thing that’s surprised me most about season four is how many people have criticised things that are straight from the books,” Allan said.

Allan even admitted to being tempted to make a burner account so she could point this all out on Reddit, but there are already other fans doing that work in the Reddit forums. There have been criticisms of the show’s adaptation of the original source material since the series began, and liberties were certainly taken along the way. That said, season 4 features quite a bit pulled from the books directly, and yet the season is still getting called out for not respecting the source material.

It’s common for an adaptation to tweak things for any number of reasons, and while those changes are sometimes made because someone just wants change for change’s sake, most often changes are tied to some actual reasoning in regards to the story, the budget, societal changes, or any other number of reasons. The Witcher did make changes in season 4 to be sure, but so much of the show is rooted in that original material that sometimes it feels as if that particular opinion has simply become an easy throwaway critique.

Allan has since finished filming season 5, and while it was a challenge, she is incredibly happy with how the show wrapped up. “That final season took everything out of me, but I feel so incredibly satisfied,” Allan said. As for what’s next, she’s got one key aspect in mind for whatever the next role turns out to be.“I want to be very intentional with my next move,” Allan said. “I’d quite like a role where I’m clean.”

The Witcher season 4 is streaming now on Netflix. Season 5 will be the final season, and it is expected to premiere in 2026.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!