Every Henry Cavill Geralt Scene Liam Hemsworth Recreates in The Witcher Season 4

The Witcher season 4 had quite the challenge to overcome after Henry Cavill departed the series last season, as it not only had to recast the role of Geralt of Rivia but also explain that recasting in the show and continue the story. The team was up to the task though, as it rather seamlessly handled the recasting in episode 1 of season 4 and got the story moving once more, and part of that process was recreating scenes from previous seasons with Hemsworth in the role. That’s why we’re breaking down each of Cavill’s scenes that Hemsworth recreated in season 4, as well as why those scenes were chosen and their impact.

Videos by ComicBook.com

5. Battling the Kikimora

Episode 1 of season 4 begins with a trip back to the very first episode of season 1 of the series, and in fact, it’s one of the first battles Geralt ever had on the show. As the story is being narrated, this serves as a way to get right into an action sequence, but also as a way to establish the real history of the series, thanks to Nimue diving into a book of Jaskier’s stories and recounting of history.

Doing this with such a classic battle from the series gives immediate footing for Hemsworth’s version, but it allows the show to convey that we didn’t know the whole story before and that this is the real story, as we see a longer fight play out with several other Kikimoras that surround Geralt. It’s cool looking, sure, but we now see we’ve been missing part of the picture until now.

4. Geralt and Yennefer

In an early montage of Geralt’s previous adventures, we also see Hemsworth recreate several scenes with Anya Chalotra’s Yennefer. These are taken from different moments during their turbulent relationship instead of one key scene, and this also has new sequences added that we didn’t see before.

The compilation shows how they’ve battled a bit over time and yet can’t get away from each other completely. As Yennefer lies on his chest, she tells Geralt, “Everything will end like last time. Be senseless if we were to start again.” Geralt then says, “I don’t think we ever ended.” This gives fans a bit of a timeline and establishes Hemsworth’s Geralt as the one who has loved Yennefer this entire time, and the range of scenes (albeit brief) helps ground you in that relationship moving forward.

3. Finding Ciri

Next up is Geralt and Ciri, with Hemsworth recreating one of the first season’s biggest moments. That moment took place in season 1 episode 8 (Much More) and delivered the long-awaited reunion of Geralt and Ciri. There’s a lovely moment where Geralt feels she might be near and tries to find her, only to turn around and start walking away. Then he feels something and turns around one more time, seeing Ciri run towards him and finally reuniting them.

It was a huge payoff to the season, and then she asks him who Yennefer is, which is where it cuts off. In the new season, after this, we actually see the narration move into the family aspect of the trio, and Yennefer joins them in the outfit she was wearing towards the end of season 1. She wasn’t there during the reunion, but this again gives you the idea of how important these three are to each other and how they are tied together, and establishes a bit of new history at the same time.

2. So Many Monsters

That same theme is present in the next sequence, which looks to showcase the monster hunter aspect of Geralt. Hemsworth is wearing the armor Cavill sported in season 2 in this sequence, and he’s facing down three different monsters that were featured in seasons 1 and 2. First, we see the Aeschna, which was featured in the sequence with Ciri on the water. Next, we see the Basilisk from the season finale, and finally, we see the Chernobog swoop in from the air. That’s two seasons’ worth of fights, but it gives the impression that Geralt has been doing this for a while, and sums up some memorable battles in one go.

1. Geralt’s Defeat

The final part of this recreation sequence is when Hemsworth steps into the battle against Vilgefortz from season 3. This is the only time we’ve seen Geralt truly defeated, and it wasn’t just a defeat, but an absolute beatdown. Hemsworth recreates a few parts of the fight, including key blows that hurt his leg and knocked him out of commission.

While there were more scenes featuring Cavill in season 3, he was looking incredibly rough and favoring his leg when the season finished, even after getting healed enough to get to his feet. This is a key establishing shot of Hemsworth to give fans an idea of where this Geralt is in his recovery, and he’s still sporting a significant injury that plagues him all season long. This is also important in regards to setting up key battles later in season 4, though I won’t spoil those here.

The Witcher season 4 is now streaming on Netflix.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!