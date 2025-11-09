Every Monster in The Witcher Season 4 Explained & Ranked by Power

The Witcher franchise is home to some truly lethal monsters, which fans have met in the original books, CD Projekt Red’s video game series, and Netflix’s live-action show. There have been a host of monsters in past seasons, though season 4 might have the most. That’s partially due to how the series weaves in Liam Hemsworth’s recasting, but season 4 also brings in some new creatures as well, and we’re here to break down each monster and which of them is the most powerful.

9. Greylock

One of the most passive creatures on this list is the Greylock, an almost leopard or cougar-type creature that Ciri even points out is usually harmless. Unfortunately for Ciri and Mistle, they run into a Greylock that has been taken over by a parasite, which is seen emerging from the Greylock’s mouth in a truly disturbing visual.

The parasite is not only infecting the Greylock, but is also lashing out at Ciri and Mistle, and it’s only when Ciri is able to pull the parasite completely away from the Greylock that the parasite loses its host and dies, allowing the Greylock to run off. The parasite, coupled with the Greyloc,k obviously makes it a threat, but otherwise this creature wouldn’t really have hurt anyone, so it starts off the list.

8. Kikimora

The Kikimora was the first creature Geralt faced in The Witcher live-action series, and thanks to the show’s decision to show Liam Hemsworth battling monsters in previous seasons, we get a new look at that battle in season 4. There’s more to it though, as this time around we not only see the main Kikimora battle, but we learn that Geralt then faced several smaller Kikimoras as well, including a much smaller one that ultimately gets slayed like the rest.

That’s also why the Kikimora, which is an insectoid creature that often lives in swamps, is the least powerful monster on this list. They aren’t often aggressive unless they are hungry, and only really kick into gear when they are starving, but more than that, Geralt took on four of them during one battle all by himself, including the biggest one, which earns them the low spot on the totem pole.

7. Krallach

Krallachs make their debut in season 1, as they hunted after Yennefer and proved how vicious they can be. They make their return in season 4 and are once again deployed to hunt the mages at the Battle of Montecalvo. This time around, the mages have some help from several Witchers, who are able to eventually take them down, though it doesn’t hurt that there are three Witchers fighting them off.

Even one Krallach can be a problem thanks to their sharp limbs and impressive speed, and they are bred to be true hunters. If they have a target, they are not only able to follow the scent to track that target, but they will continue to pursue until the target is dead or they are, making them a constant threat whenever one is near.

6. Wraith

While both of the previous creatures are lethal, they still allow Witchers to attack them mostly head-on. That’s not the case for Wraiths, and as we see in Geralt’s battle with a Wraith in season 4, they require a lot more work to take down. That’s because you can’t hurt them physically unless you find a way to make them tangible, and that requires the ability to use signs and adapt on the fly.

We see Geralt do this by using Yrden, which is a magical trap that turns any spirit caught within it corporeal. Then it’s about finding the weak spot, and in this case, it was the heart. Geralt crushed the heart and caused the Wraith to fade into the ether, but laying that trap isn’t easy, especially when the Wraith doesn’t have any limitations in being able to attack you right from the start of a battle. Geralt still held his own one-on-one, but it wasn’t an easy victory in the least.

5. Rock Troll

For something a bit more straightforward, we arrive at the Rock Troll seen in season 4’s climactic battle of the bridge. These imposing creatures are more humanoid in nature but are several feet taller than most humans and 10 times as strong. That’s also why they can wield bigger weapons and take more punishment, as we see in action when Grealt slices the troll’s midsection a number of times with his sword before the Troll just bats him away.

Still, even though they can take a beating, they will still fall if enough damage is done, especially if you aim for the neck and the head. Geralt takes one down by using its own weapon against it and putting the blade right into its neck, so while deadly, a Witcher can still take one down mostly on their own.

4. Aeschna

In season 3, Geralt and Ciri venture onto the water and encounter another deadly creature known as an Aeschna, though they do get a bit of a reprieve as far as home turf. That’s because the Aeschna is an amphibian that is most skilled in the water, but because it leaps onto the ship due to the noise made by the bards, it ends up in a close-quarters battle that doesn’t lend itself to its skillset.

It’s also facing two Witchers, albeit one who is still in training, but even at this stage, Geralt and Ciri work well as a team. They utilize the space and use distraction to slice off its tail, and then Geralt keeps it occupied so Ciri can come down and impale the creature with her sword. If this battle had involved the water more, this would have been an even tougher fight, but even in this scenario, it wasn’t an easy victory.

3. Chernobog

One of the most visually imposing creatures in season 2 was the Chernobog, a massive flying creature from another dimension that crosses over and faces Geralt and Ciri. The Chernobog has an incredibly tough exoskeleton, long arms that can lift a horse, large claws, and expansive wings that allow it to soar through the air at fast speeds.

Given all that, you may be surprised to learn that Geralt and Ciri take it down rather efficiently, though it takes a great deal of patience and faith, mostly due to Ciri essentially having to act as a decoy to lure it out and allow Geralt to hit its one weak spot. They manage to take it down, but it’s no less formidable, and if it were just Geralt on his own, the battle might not have gone nearly as easily.

2. Rusalkas

One of the most intriguing monster battles of season 4 is with the Rusalkas, who are water spirits that often call swamps home. While they certainly pose a threat in a physical way thanks to their use of the environment and ability to entangle opponents and capture them in the water, they also pose a problem of the mind.

When ensnared by Rusalkas, the only way to free yourself is to answer their riddle, which typically ties to the people that they are currently haunting. Once the riddle is answered, you are free to go, though the same is true of the spirits and the original people they were haunting as well, as we see when the Rusalkas disappear and the skeletons of the mother and daughter are found on the ground. This is a test of the mind and of perception, and out of everything in this season, this was the battle that almost took Geralt and his entire Hanza down, earning it the number 2 spot.

1. Basilisk

Those who witnessed the battle at Kaer Morhen in The Witcher season 2 know how undeniably deadly Basilisks can be, and that’s why they are the most powerful creatures the show has presented yet. These creatures are a chilling combination of dragons, raptors, snakes, and birds, creating a killing machine that can hurt you with its toxic venom, powerful tail, sharp fangs, and vicious bite, and that’s if you’re lucky and there’s only one of them to deal with.

Such was not the case in season 2, which saw three Basilisks versus an array of Witchers, and despite having the numbers advantage, the Basilisks massacred the Witchers, killing or maiming many of those in the battle. There aren’t many ways to kill them either, as you either have to behead them or reflect their own venom back at them. As of right now, they are the most powerful monsters in the live-action Witcher universe and have the death toll to prove it.

