The World According to Jeff Goldblum Poster Released By Disney+

D23 Expo, Disney’s “ultimate fan event,” kicked off in Anaheim today, and the company is already revealing tons of content that will be shown on the new streaming service, Disney+. One of the upcoming service’s original series will be The World According To Jeff Goldblum, which is one of a few National Geographic docuseries. A new poster for the show was revealed today, and it looks like it’s going to be a ton of fun.

See the world through his eyes. The World According To Jeff Goldblum. Original Series. Streaming November 12 only on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/47HHGSm8VB — Disney+ (@disneyplus) August 23, 2019

“See the world through his eyes. The World According To Jeff Goldblum. Original Series. Streaming November 12 only on #DisneyPlus,” Disney+ wrote.

As you can see, the poster teases topics such as tattoos, gaming, bicycles, jewelry, ice cream, and more!

Earlier this year, Goldblum’s new series was announced during Disney’s Investor Day presentation. The show is being produced by Jane Root’s Nutopia for National Geographic and will mark Goldblum’s latest return to the House of Mouse. The beloved actor recently portrayed The Grandmaster in 2017’s Thor: Ragnarok.

Disney’s official description for the new series can be found below:

“Jeff pulls back the curtain on a seemingly familiar object to reveal a world of astonishing connections, fascinating science, and a whole lot of big ideas.”

While the Disney+ Twitter account has been teasing various posters all morning, the streaming service’s official panel will kick off today at 3:30 pm PT, giving fans the first look at several original projects launching in November.

You can learn more about the D23 line-up on the con’s website.

The World According To Jeff Goldblum premieres on Disney+ on November 12th.