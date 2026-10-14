The X-Files Is Officially Coming Back, But You Don’t Need a Subscription to Revisit the Sci-Fi Classic (Including A Divisive 2016 Revival)

After years of wondering what’s next for the iconic The X-Files franchise, fans finally got good news this week. Hulu confirmed on Tuesday that Ryan Coogler’s The X-Files revival has officially been ordered to series with Danielle Deadwyler and Himesh Patel set to star. Not much is yet known about the new series beyond its stars and that it is set to follow “two highly decorated but vastly different FBI agents” who form a bond after being given a surprising assignment. That lack of information includes an anticipated premiere date, but fortunately fans have a perfect opportunity to prepare for the new series — and it won’t cost a dime.

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All 11 seasons — that’s 218 episodes total — of the original The X-Files series is currently available to stream on Pluto TV. The series is available to stream both on-demand in the platform’s overall catalog or on their dedicated 24/7 X-Files channel which audiences can just tune into and catch whatever is airing. This doesn’t include the 1998 movie, but it does include the 2 seasons of the show’s divisive 2016 revival.

Now Is a Perfect Time to Rediscover The X-Files

With Coogler’s X-Files being picked up to series, it really is a perfect time to dig into the original series. Part of that is because it’s highly likely that the new series will have important ties to the original. With the new series set to see its agents “assigned to a long-shuttered division devoted to cases involving unexplained phenomena,” it seems like that could be a reference to the original. That means we could end up getting references to cases that Fox Mulder (David Duchovny) and Dana Scully (Gillian Anderson) took on. Coogler himself has also made it clear that the new series is made with a lot of love for the original, saying “We wanted to honor everything that made the original series connect with so many people while also finding our own way into that world.”

Even beyond a refresher, however, it’s a great time to stream the original The X-Files simply because the series is one of the greatest sci-fi television series ever made. The show was not only a huge hit and a major pop culture phenomenon when it debuted in 1993, but it also helped to redefine how sci-fi television could work. The X-Files was particularly great in how it combined two different sorts of structures, the “monster-of-the-week” format along with a mythology-based storytelling. The result was a series that allowed for its story to go so much further than just the “goal” of what they were dealing with each episode or seasons while also giving viewers just enough of that exciting (and frequently terrifying) standalone cases that all still somehow fed into something larger. It also helped create the framework for modern television as we know it, proving that you could have a series that had deep, heavy, complex lore and still keep audiences riveted and engaged — something particularly notable in an era long before social media.

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Of course, if you’re looking for a simpler reason to settle in and re-watch The X-Files, look no further than the calendar. It’s October and with Halloween just around the corner, it’s a series that makes for a perfect binge during spooky season. It’s a great option if you’re looking for something a little scary and unnerving but aren’t necessarily into horror — and with 11 seasons that are free to stream, it feels like a perfect option as the days get shorter and the nights get darker.

All 11 seasons of The X-Files are streaming for free on Pluto TV. Will you be checking them out? Do you have a favorite episode? Let us know in our comments!