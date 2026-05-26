One of the Greatest Sci-Fi Series of All Time Is Still Streaming Completely Free Ahead of the Reboot

When it comes to television, sci-fi fans have it good. There has been no shortage of intriguing and high-quality sci-fi series on the small screen over the years. However, as sci-fi series go, there is one that is considered among the greatest ever made—if not actually the greatest—and that’s The X-Files. With 11 seasons spanning 25 years total (the 11th season didn’t arrive until 16 years after the series’ original ending), the Chris Carter-created series has become not just a landmark sci-fi series, but a huge part of pop culture as well, one that shows no sign of stopping anytime soon with a reboot on the way. But as we wait for Ryan Coogler’s take on the series, you don’t want to miss out on streaming the original entirely for free.

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Believe it or not, The X-Files is currently available to stream for free on Pluto TV. All 11 series arrived on the platform January 1st. The full series is available to stream on Pluto TV’s dedicated linear The X-Files channel as well as individually on demand, making it the perfect option to revisit the series ahead of the reboot—or check it out for the very first time.

Pluto TV Isn’t the Only Place You Can Stream Parts of The X-Files This Summer

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What’s especially interesting about The X-Files beyond the fact that the long-running series is just that good as it follows FBI Special Agents Fox Mulder (David Duchovny) and Dana Scully (Gillian Anderson) as they investigate paranormal phenomena is that the television series also has two feature films to its credit as well, 1998’s The X-Files and 2008’s The X-Files: I Want to Believe. The latter film was a standalone thriller that originally debuted 8 years after the series’ first ending and, on June 11th, a new version is set to hit Disney+.

The X-Files: I Want to Believe — Director’s Cut will debut on Disney+ on June 11th. This new version reportedly will add back some of the more horror-driven elements of the film that had been cut from its original release—something that will make it more scary according to Carter. The creator and director previously had to cut elements from the film to get a PG-13 rating.

Everything We Know About The X-Files Reboot

As for Coogler’s The X-Files Reboot, we don’t have a ton of details about the series just yet but what we do know sounds like it is going to be, in many respects, very similar to the original. the description of the upcoming series is “Two highly decorated by vastly different FBI agents form an unlikely bond when they are assigned to a long-shuttered division devoted to cases involving unexplained phenomena.” We also know a bit about the cast. Station Eleven and Watchmen star Danielle Deadwyler is set to be one of the stars. The series will also star another Station Eleven star, Himesh Patel as the reboot’s Mulder replacement.

As for whether we’ll see original stars Duchovny and Anderson, at this point that remains a bit up in the air. Anderson has previously teased that there have been conversations with Coogler and Duchovny has also indicated that there have been talks—just nothing concrete, leaving the door open for Fox and Mulder to return, even if only in a cameo role.

You can currently stream The X-Files for free on Pluto TV.

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