Ryan Coogler’s X-Files Reboot Officially Ordered to Series, Giving the Franchise Its Next Big Chapter

For years now, The X-Files has been planning its potential triumphant return, though one without David Duchovny’s Fox Mulder or Gillian Anderson’s Dana Scully at the center. Black Panther director and Oscar winner Ryan Coogler has been attached to revive the series for some time, and after filming wrapped this summer on the revival’s pilot episode, fans have been met with nothing but silence about its future, until now.

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Hulu has confirmed that The X-Files revival has been ordered to series, though specifics about that order have not been confirmed. The most recent seasons of the series, when it was revived in 2016, only had 6 and 10 episodes, respectively. Given the trajectory of streaming shows, it’s possible that similar orders will come to fruition for the new show. Long gone are the days of 24 episodes per season, like in the heyday of The X-Files, but the new series is poised to expand the franchise in major ways, especially with new stars Danielle Deadwyler and Himesh Patel.

Ryan Coogler’s X-Files Ordered to Series

In a statement about the pick-up, Coogler was quick to once again note his love for The X-Files as a franchise and what Chris Carter created before him. He said, “We wanted to honor everything that made the original series connect with so many people while also finding our own way into that world. Danielle and Himesh, along with the rest of our cast, have brought such original perspectives and performances to these characters, and watching that come together has been one of the most rewarding parts of the experience.”

Coogler and his team from Proximity Media went on to confirm that they’ll continue working on the new series as executive producers, working alongside showrunner Jennifer Yale (Your Friends & Neighbors) and producer Simone Harris. Furthermore, they confirmed that Oscar-winner and frequent Coogler collaborator Ludwig Göransson worked on the score for the pilot episode of The X-Files revival.

News that Coogler’s The X-Files is moving forward at Hulu is a welcome change, especially for fans of ’90s TV shows eager for a reboot of their favorite series. Previously, the streamer made headlines for passing on a long-awaited reboot of Buffy the Vampire Slayer, .

That said, not much is actually known about Coogler’s new series beyond the stars and the brief reveal of its plot. It was previously confirmed that the series will follow “two highly decorated but vastly different FBI agents” (Deadwyler and Patel) who form a bond after being given a surprising assignment. One assumes that assignment is the reopening of the titular X-Files, but who will be the skeptic and the believer remains to be seen.

What are you hoping to see in The X-Files reboot now that it’s confirmed? Sound off in the comments below and let us know.