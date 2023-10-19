Thor: Ragnarok Writer Developing Hawk Animated Series

The world of Mike Booth's Hawk web novel is being adapted into a new animated series, and the project is being developed at Wattpad Webtoon Studios (via Variety). The series is being written by Christopher Yost (Thor: Ragnarok, The Mandalorian, Star Wars: Rebels), who is a huge fan of Hawk and is excited to see the novel brought into the world of animation. There's no word on a release target yet, but whenever the new series hits, there are plenty of fans waiting to watch, as the web novel has been read over one million times on Wattpad. We'll keep you posted on new details as they become available, but for now, at least fans know that they will soon be able to see the adventures of Kas, Worm, and H1K on the small screen.

"Mike Booth's 'Hawk' is everything I love in sci-fi – it's action, adventure, mystery and intrigue, mind-blowing new worlds, aliens and tech, all wrapped around great characters, a found family, and a future that's worth fighting for," Yost said. "I couldn't be more excited to work with Wattpad Webtoon Studios to help bring the story of Kas Balera, Worm, and H1K to the screen."

(Photo: Wattpad Webtoon Studios)

"We're absolutely thrilled to animate and bring the intergalactic story of 'Hawk' to life with Christopher because of his incredible genre and comics expertise," said Madden, head of global entertainment for Wattpad Webtoon Studios. "He perfectly understands the galaxy-spanning world that author Mike Booth has created and sees the amazing opportunities for unique storytelling, memorable characters, and longevity that we have for this title."

The series will be executive produced by Aron Levitz, David Madden, Taylor Grant, and Sydney Bright on behalf of Wattpad Webtoon Studios. This is one of more than 100 projects in development at Wattpad Webtoon Studios, and you can check out the Hawk web novel right here. You can also find the official description for Hawk below.

"Hawk follows the story of space bounty hunter Kas Balera. When a disaster of epic proportions rocks the entire solar system, Kas must use her quick thinking and sharp wit if she's going to stay alive. In order to save the galaxy from destruction, she'll need a little help from a stolen federal robot, a child genius, and her trusty ship, the Calista."

In addition to his work in film, Yost has a long list of comic credits on his resume. That includes hit Marvel titles like Avengers, Spider-Man, X-Men, and X-23, as well as DC titles like Batman and Red Robin. He's also the writer of Vault Comics' massive hit Unnatural Order.

