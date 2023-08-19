Thor 5: Taika Waititi Wants Villain Stronger Than Hela

Thor 5's villain might end up being stronger than Hela if a new quote from Taika Waititi is to be believed. In Thor: Love and Thunder The Official Movie Special book, the MCU director talked about what he would have Chris Hemsworth's god up against in the sequel. Thor 5 has not been announced by Marvel Studios, but the director clearly has some ideas about what the Avengers should take on next time. Waititi says that whatever comes next, they can't go backward. Thor has faced some formidable enemies like Hela in Thor: Ragnarok and Gorr the God Butcher in Thor: Love and Thunder. Look for Marvel to raise the ante the next time out. Check out what the director had to say down below.

"What is left to do to him? It's got to be something that feels like it's carrying on with the evolution of the character, but still in a very fun way and still giving him things to come up against that feel like they're building on the obstacles that he has to overcome," Waititi mused (h/t to ScreenRant for their transcription). "I don't think we can have a villain that's weaker than Hela. I feel like we need to step up from there and add a villain that's somehow more formidable"

Thor 5 Will Have to Be Different Than Love and Thunder

In some previous comments on Josh Horowitz's Happy, Sad, Confused podcast, Chris Hemsworth said that they're going to have to reinvent themselves if there's going to be a Thor 5. Clearly, some of the people involved didn't love the Rotten Tomatoes or critics reaction to the last outing. A change in tone might be good? However, when you look at the Disney+ totals for Thor: Love and Thunder, they're some of the strongest in the MCU. So, it's a delicate balance to be sure.

"I mean you look at Thor 1 and 2 they were quite similar. Ragnarok and Love & Thunder: similar. I think it's just about re-inventing it," Hemsworth said during their conversation. "And I've had such a unique opportunity even with [Avengers] Infinity War and Endgame to do very drastic things with the character; I enjoy that, I like keeping people on their toes, it keeps me on my toes, keeps me invested. And I've said this before: when it becomes too familiar, I think there's a risk of getting lazy I think, like 'Ah, I know what I'm doing,' you know? So I don't know – again, I don't even know if I'm invited back. But if I was, I think it'd have to be a drastically different version – tone, everything. Just for my own sanity [laughs]."

Veering Away From "Silliness" in Thor 5

(Photo: Marvel Studios)

Hemsworth has heard some of those complaints about Thor: Love and Thunder personally. His children's friends actually talked about the movie in front of them. As is the case with children often, they were not the kindest to Taika Waititi's work. But, Hemsworth admits that maybe they went a hair too silly in the most recent Thor adventure. Finding that balance between action and comedy will be key for whatever they do next.

"It's a bunch of eight-year-olds critiquing my film," Hemsworth told GQ Magazine when asked about the reviews. "'We thought this one had too much humor, the action was cool but the VFX weren't as good.' I cringe and laugh equally at it. I think we just had too much fun. It just became too silly. It's always hard being in the center of it and having any real perspective… I love the process, it's always a ride. But you just don't know how people are going to respond."

