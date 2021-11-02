Tiger King: Carole Baskin Denied Temporary Restraining Order Against Netflix Over Season 2

Tiger King’s Carole Baskin was denied her restraining order against Netflix over the second season of the hit docuseries. The viral celebrity has been seeking a temporary injunction against the streaming giant based on their plans for another salvo of the show. It was no secret that Netflix was going to pursue a second season of Tiger King however they could. Both Baskin and her husband Howard have said they will pursue any legal avenue to try and prevent the streaming company from using previous footage for Season 2 as they declined to be a part of the new episodes’ filming schedule. Directors Rebecca Chaiklin and Eric Goode are going to get to continue with the show. But, further legal challenges could remain.

Judge Virginia M. Hernandez Covington issued an order on Monday in Florida. “While the Court understands the Baskins’ frustration, it does not appear that inclusion of Defendants’ footage of the Baskins will cause any immediate harm that cannot be compensated with monetary damages,” she explained this week. “Importantly, the Court merely finds that the Baskins are not entitled to the extraordinary remedy of a temporary restraining order, which would be entered before Defendants have had an adequate opportunity to respond.”

Comicbook.com managed to get a statement from the two stars earlier this year. “Our agreement to participate with Goode and Chaiklin was expressly limited to using our film footage in a single documentary motion picture. Even giving them the benefit of the doubt that TK1 is a legitimate documentary motion picture, that was the extent of our agreement.”

Howard continued, “We made it very clear to Goode and Chaiklin that we had no desire or intent to be involved in TK2. When Netflix released its Official Tiger King 2 Trailer last week, we were shocked to see that we were going to be a central theme of the sequel and they were using the film footage again without our permission.”

Here’s Netflix’s description of Tiger King 2:

“With Joe Exotic behind bars and Carole Baskin closing in on ownership of his disreputable zoo, the Emmy-nominated saga continues its twisted course with Tiger King 2 as newfound revelations emerge on the motivations, backstories, and secrets of America’s most notorious big cat owners. Old enemies and frenemies, including Jeff Lowe, Tim Stark, Allen Glover, and James Garretson return for another season of murder, mayhem, and madness. Thought you knew the whole story? Just you wait.”

