Tiger King: Carole and Howard Baskin Sue Netflix to Try Stopping Release of Season 2

If Carole and Howard Baskin get their way, Netflix won’t be able to release the second season of Tiger King later this month. Monday, the couple announced they’ve filed suit against the streamer in an attempt to obtain a temporary restraining order that prohibits the release of Tiger King Season Two in a matter of weeks. According to a statement distributed by the Baskins, the producers behind the series are “devoid of ethics, integrity, and any concern for the welfare of big cats.”

The couple claims Tiger King producers Eric Goode and Rebecca Chaiklin don’t have the right to use leftover footage in any new episodes.

“Our agreement to participate with Goode and Chaiklin was expressly limited to using our film footage in a single documentary motion picture. Even giving them the benefit of the doubt that TK1 is a legitimate documentary motion picture, that was the extent of our agreement,” Howard writes in a statement obtained by ComicBook.com.

He adds, “We made it very clear to Goode and Chaiklin that we had no desire or intent to be involved in TK2. When Netflix released its Official Tiger King 2 Trailer last week, we were shocked to see that we were going to be a central theme of the sequel and they were using the film footage again without our permission.”

The suit was filed Monday in the United States District Court for the Middle District of Florida. It lists both Royal Goode Productions, LLC and Netflix as defendants.

“While we cannot stop Netflix and Royal Goode Productions from producing low-brow, salacious and sensational programing, we do believe that we have the right to control footage filmed of us under false pretenses,” the couple’s statement adds. “We like to believe that most Americans will agree that we should be entitled to protect our reputations in this manner and hold entertainment giants to their word.”

Netflix just released a trailer for the second season last week, which is currently set for release on November 17th. The streamer’s synopsis for Season 2 can be found below.

“With Joe Exotic behind bars and Carole Baskin closing in on ownership of his disreputable zoo, the Emmy-nominated saga continues its twisted course with Tiger King 2 as newfound revelations emerge on the motivations, backstories, and secrets of America’s most notorious big cat owners. Old enemies and frenemies, including Jeff Lowe, Tim Stark, Allen Glover, and James Garretson return for another season of murder, mayhem, and madness. Thought you knew the whole story? Just you wait.”

