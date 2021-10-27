Netflix’s Tiger King 2 Trailer Released

Tiger King 2 just got an official trailer from Netflix and fans are excited. November 17th brings another salvo of episodes about Joe Exotic and his strange life to the streaming giant. This time around, Joe Exotic is already experienced a ton of his downfall, but there’s plenty of stories left to tell. Carole Baskin basically has all but acquired the zoo that led to so much wildness in the first season of the Netflix docuseries. But, there are other juicy details that will make you rethink the entire story with Exotic phoning in from prison to give some updates on how he’s doing. Jeff Lowe is back as is Allen Glover and Tim Stark for all the proceedings. So, if you binged the entire first season during that time inside last year, you’ll probably feel right at home with whatever Netflix has planned for Season 2. Check out the trailer for yourself down below:

Before Season 2’s release, Baskin dropped out for Tiger King 2. Of course, she’ll still be referenced and spoken about by Exotic. But, that means there will be no sit-down interviews with her during the series. Baskin explained her decision to Radio Times earlier this year.

https://youtu.be/pT4NYto3abM

“It was just a few weeks ago that [director] Rebecca Chaiklin had reached out asking if we could clear the air,” Baskin began. “I have been speaking about how we had been so misled into thinking this was going to be the Blackfish for big cats, and then it turned out to be the freak show that they produced. So when she said she wanted to clear the air, I felt like…that’s just absolutely ridiculous. It was so obvious that I had been betrayed by them. Why would she ever think that I would be willing to speak to them again. And so I told her to just lose my number.”

Netflix describes the next season of the Tiger King phenomenon:

“With Joe Exotic behind bars and Carole Baskin closing in on ownership of his disreputable zoo, the Emmy-nominated saga continues its twisted course with Tiger King 2 as newfound revelations emerge on the motivations, backstories, and secrets of America’s most notorious big cat owners. Old enemies and frenemies, including Jeff Lowe, Tim Stark, Allen Glover, and James Garretson return for another season of murder, mayhem, and madness. Thought you knew the whole story? Just you wait.”

