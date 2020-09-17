Tiger King's Carole Baskin Developing Unscripted Series Targeting Animal Abusers

✖

With every passing week, a new development unfolds in the world of Netflix's Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness, with the latest bit of news being that Carole Baskin, frequent target of Joe Exotic, is developing an unscripted TV series with her husband which will explore the world of animal abuse and uncover perpetrators of such incidents, according to Variety. Other than Exotic himself, who is currently incarcerated, Baskin has become the most prominent figure to emerge from the Tiger King TV series, having been lampooned on Saturday Night Live and even earning herself a spot on the current season of Dancing with the Stars.

Variety notes that the series "will feature the Baskins, alongside others, as they spotlight the histories, lawsuits, and animal rights violations associated with various organizations." The series doesn't currently have a home and will be shopped around to a number of networks and streaming services.

“This is a chance for us to use our new platform to battle the everyday evils facing big cats and so many other animals,” the Baskins shared in a statement. “Working with Thinkfactory on this show will help us further our life’s mission, while bringing important stories and information to ‘cool cats and kittens’ across the country.”

Thinkfactory CEO Adam Reed added, “This partnership and new series fall right into Thinkfactory’s wheelhouse, offering a unique new format with incredibly vibrant and passionate individuals at its center. Carole and Howard are fun, intense, unpredictable, wildly driven, and, oh yeah, they’ve very recently become pop culture sensations. We’re excited this project will offer them an opportunity to propel their work in unconventional and heart-pounding new ways.”

Baskin has proven a thorn in Exotic's side since his early days of handling big cats, as his frequent tours featuring opportunities for the public to handle tiger cubs have been targetted by her in hopes of exposing animal abuse practices. With each new avenue he aimed to explore, Baskin was there to alert the authorities in hopes of preventing him from exploiting animals. Understandably, Exotic's animosity towards her grew, resulting in her becoming a frequent target of his harassment, which included subjecting effigies of her to violence during his many live-streamed internet shows.

Baskin herself, however, isn't without controversy, as her former husband disappeared without a trace, igniting speculation that she was somehow involved in his disappearance, as she became the inheritor of his massive estate, which she used to fund her own big cat rescue. Exotic, among many viewers of Tiger King and her ex-husband's family, have hoped to bring his disappearance, and Baskin's possible involvement, to light.

