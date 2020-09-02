Tiger King's Carole Baskin Joins Dancing With the Stars

Hey all you cool cats and kittens, one of the polarizing figures from Netflix's controversial Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness is coming back to TV screens this fall. Carole Baskin, founder of Big Cat Rescue and longtime rival to the imprisoned Joe Exotic, has officially joined the cast of the upcoming 29th season of Dancing With the Stars. Yes, believe it or not, Baskin will be joining the likes of former football stars, rappers, and TV personalities on the popular dancing competition.

There are other contestants on the new season of Dancing With the Stars that carry more weight than Baskin over the course of their careers, like Nelly and Jesse Metcalfe, but none of them are more popular here in the year 2020. Tiger King is perhaps the most talked-about piece of entertainment this year, bringing the names of Baskin and Joe Exotic to the forefront. Despite its controversies and subject matter, Tiger King was known by all, and Baskin continues to enjoy the fame of the experience.

In addition to Dancing with the Stars, Baskin will be portrayed in an upcoming TV show by Emmy-winning Saturday Night Live standout Kate McKinnon. In a recent interview, Baskin said that McKinnon has yet to reach out about her work on the project.

"[Kate] has not reached out to me and I really hope that she does before she gets too far down the line with it. I’d love to know what her take is on it and what she’s thinking to do and see if there was any way we could advise her," Baskin said. "We reached out to her through the media — because I don’t have any way of contacting Kate McKinnon — but we had posted publicly that we really hope that her or anybody that does any kind of follow-up programming doesn’t end up doing what Cardi B did and hiring people that are exploiting and abusing cats. It’s like the worst thing you can do is abuse cats to show other people that you shouldn’t abuse cats."

Dancing with the Stars premieres on ABC on September 14th. The dance pro partners for Baskin and the other celebrities have yet to be announced, but you can take a look at the full list of contestants below.

Carole Baskin

Kaitlyn Bristowe

Jeannie Mai

Anne Heche

Nelly

AJ McLean

Monica Aldama

Charles Oakley

Johnny Weir

Vernon Davis

Justina Machado

Chrishelle Stause

Jesse Metcalfe

Skai Jackson

Nav Schulman

Are you going to be watching Dancing With the Stars this year? Let us know in the comments!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.