Tiger King Fan Deepfakes Nicolas Cage Over Joe Exotic Footage

It might have been easy to assume that peak Tiger King had been achieved, what with a Joe Exotic comic book and tv series on deck. You and me were both wrong though, because this, this my friends, is peak Tiger King, and we have YouTube user kamikabee to thank for it. Why you ask? Well, as you can see in the crazy video above, kamikabee has created a surreal and equally impressive deepfake video that places Nicolas Cage over Joe Exotic's face in footage from Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness, and man it is as crazy as it sounds. Seeing Cage's features over Exotic's face and atop his body is so odd yet also sort of makes total sense in a weird way, and you have to see it for yourself.

Cage's face is over Exotic's as he croons one of his country songs, hurls insults during one of his infamous web videos, and talks about his love of tigers with his trademark mannerisms and delivery.

Seeing Cage's face over top is hilarious at times, but we can also see how Cage will absolutely knock this role out of the park when he finally does play Exotic in the television series. The series is going to be an eight-episode limited series, and while it will take some inspiration from the documentary, the show itself is based on an article from Texas Monthly titled Joe Exotic: A Dark Journey Into the World of a Man Gone Wild.

We'll have to wait and see how that turns out, but in the meantime, you can find the official description for Tiger King below.

"Among the eccentrics and cult personalities in the stranger-than-fiction world of big cat owners, few stand out more than Joe Exotic, a mulleted, gun-toting polygamist and country western singer who presides over an Oklahoma roadside zoo. Charismatic but misguided, Joe and an unbelievable cast of characters including drug kingpins, conmen, and cult leaders all share a passion for big cats, and the status and attention their dangerous menageries garner. But things take a dark turn when Carole Baskin, an animal activist and owner of a big cat sanctuary, threatens to put them out of business, stoking a rivalry that eventually leads to Joe’s arrest for a murder-for-hire plot, and reveals a twisted tale where the only thing more dangerous than a big cat is its owner."

Tiger King is available on Netflix now.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.