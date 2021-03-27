Tiger King Star Dillon Passage Confirms Divorce From Joe Exotic

✖

Joe Exotic and his previous legal team were hopeful that he would receive a pardon from former President Donald Trump, but that did not come to pass. Since then Exotic has hired a new attorney to try and help him get released from prison, but it seems Exotic will also have another court-related issue to deal with. Exotic's partner, Dillon Passage, has confirmed reports that they are seeking a divorce, and took to Instagram to share the news and that he will no longer be talking about this matter moving forward, and you can you read his full message below.

"In November of 2017 I met Joe who was there for me during a difficult time in my life. After just 9 short months he was arrested and, for the last two and a half years, we have been apart. I’ve always stood by his side and will continue to always love and support him

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dillon Passage ♌️ (@dillert_lclm)

When Tiger King was released on Netflix a year ago, my life was thrown into a world of media and public attention. Something that was completely foreign to me. I felt as if I had a microscope constantly looming over me which was and still is incredibly uncomfortable. With everyone pulling me in different directions, I found my manager @jefftduncan who, despite Joe’s recent social media tirades against, has always acted in my best interest and helped me navigate the complexity of the new situation I found myself in.

I don’t feel obligated to explain to the world what occurs in my personal life and, despite Joe taking to social media to air every grievance, I don’t feel it’s the healthiest way to handle private matters between two people. I therefore don’t intend to post any more on this subject.

To answer the main question the public wants to know, yes, Joe and I are seeking a divorce. This wasn’t an easy decision to make but Joe and I both understand that this situation isn’t fair to either of us. It’s something that neither of us were expecting but we are going to take it day by day. We are on good terms still and I hope it can stay that way. I will continue to have Joe in my life and do my best to support him while he undergoes further legal battles to better his situation.

Like I said in my last post, be careful of the assumptions you place on others. Everyone carries a challenge or burden you may not see. This is as true for me as it may be for you."

Exotic hasn't released a statement on this at this time.