Titans Producer Addresses HBO Max Cancellation Rumors

The showrunner and executive producer of Titans is in a "wait and see mode" regarding the show's status on HBO Max. Fans have wondered about the fate of DC shows such as Titans, Doom Patrol, Harley Quinn, and Young Justice ever since Warner Bros. Discovery decided to shelve the live-action Batgirl movie. That move, along with several others, is seen as a cost-cutting measure by the newly merged company. New seasons of Titans and Doom Patrol should arrive on HBO Max before the end of the year, but for the time being, Titans showrunner Greg Walker has responded to questions concerning a potential cancellation.

Inverse was on hand for a roundtable interview with Greg Walker, where he was asked if Titans would be renewed for a fourth season. "You know as much as I do... [we're] in a wait and see mode... we're excited about this season. HBO Max is incredibly supportive of the show and really helping us become the show we want to be, and get us in front of as many people as possible," Walker said.

What Is the Release Date of Titans Season 4 on HBO Max?

Ahead of the Titans Season 4 panel at New York Comic Con, HBO Max unveiled the first teaser trailer for the new installment, officially announcing the premiere date. The teaser trailer sets up the arrival of terrifying new villains, and ends with the reveal of a November 3rd debut. HBO Max is billing the new installment as "Part 1" of Season 4, so the whole thing will likely be split into separate releases.

In addition to the Season 4 teaser trailer, Titans also revealed a special look at a highly anticipated character debut. This season of the series added Sons of Anarchy alum and Bosch star Titus Welliver to its cast, playing the role of Superman arch-nemesis Lex Luthor.

Who Are the New Characters in Titans Season 4?

Along with Titus Welliver playing the villain Lex Luthor, the fourth season of Titans is also introducing Joseph Morgan (The Vampire Diaries, The Originals) as Sebastian Blood/Brother Blood, Franka Potente (Claws) as Mother Mayhem, and Lisa Ambalavanar (The A List) as Jinx. The first looks at Brother Blood, Mother Mayhem, and Jinx were released by Titans ahead of New York Comic Con.

"So I have started shooting, we're currently shooting episodes 1 and 2 simultaneously. What's been hugely enjoyable for me – in fact, this is the reason I wanted to do this part in the first place – is that as you know, I'm playing a character called Brother Blood," Morgan previously said. "But that's not where he starts off, he starts his journey as Sebastian Sangue and it's really an origin story of a villain that we're playing out here. What's been incredibly rewarding for me – and will continue to be, I think – is exploring how he gets from being Sebastian to becoming Brother Blood."

Titans Season 4 Part 1 debuts November 3rd on HBO Max.