Titans Reveals First Looks at Brother Blood, Mother Mayhem, and Jinx

The DC live-action series Titans has revealed its first look at new characters Brother Blood, Mother Mayhem, and Jinx. All three characters join the fourth season of the HBO Max original series, with The Vampire Diaries and The Originals star Joseph Morgan playing the big bad Sebastian Blood/Brother Blood. As we inch closer to New York Comic Con, Titans is finally unveiling the costumes that will be worn by Joseph Morgan's Brother Blood, Franka Potente's Mother Mayhem, and Lisa Ambalavanar's Jinx. Along with seeing the actors in their comic book costumes, HBO Max also revealed concept art and in-depth design sheets for their accessories.

First up is Brother Blood himself, decked out in a dark ensemble with an orange cape and hood attached. What's most fascinating about Brother Blood is the intricate details that went into designing his sconce, which was modeled by Evan Hedges, and his dickie, chest, and centerpiece modeled by Rick Orner. We also get to see "Sanguis," Brother Blood's ancient glyph alphabet created specifically for Titans Season 4. "The shapes of these glyphs are based on converging blood vessels found in the human body," the description reads. "The fluid line weight references some ancient writing systems such as Arabic and Sanskrit.

Second is Mother Mayhem, played by Claws actor Franka Potente. "witness mother mayhem in her full glory this november on @hbomax. #DCTitans" the Instagram post is captioned. Images of Franka Potente as Mother Mayhem show her wielding an axe, with her costume designed by Nola Chaters. She also has a red robe that covers the majority of her body with a matching hood.

Last but certainly not least is The A List's Lisa Ambalavanar as Jinx. She's wearing a white and gold costume with her hair colored pink. Concept art shows a bald Jinx with gold energy glowing from her hands. Her creative character engineer is Bill Crichton.

"So I have started shooting, we're currently shooting episodes 1 and 2 simultaneously. What's been hugely enjoyable for me – in fact, this is the reason I wanted to do this part in the first place – is that as you know, I'm playing a character called Brother Blood," Morgan previously said. "But that's not where he starts off, he starts his journey as Sebastian Sangue and it's really an origin story of a villain that we're playing out here. What's been incredibly rewarding for me – and will continue to be, I think – is exploring how he gets from being Sebastian to becoming Brother Blood."

Titans Season 4 currently doesn't have a release date, but that announcement could be coming during its exclusive first look at New York Comic Con, which takes place October 6-9.