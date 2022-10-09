Titans Season 4 Trailer Reveals Release Date, First Look at Lex Luthor on HBO Max

The Titans of DC are finally making their way back to HBO Max for another season. The third installment of the popular DC live-action series was released more than a year ago, all the way back in August of 2021. In less than a month, the series is set to make its long-awaited return. Ahead of the Titans Season 4 panel at New York Comic Con, HBO Max unveiled the first teaser trailer for the new installment, officially announcing the premiere date.

The teaser trailer, which you can watch below, sets up the arrival of terrifying new villains. It ends with the reveal of the premiere date, which will be on November 3rd of this year. HBO Max is billing the new installment as "Part 1" of Season 4, so the whole thing will likely be split into separate releases.

In addition to the Season 4 teaser trailer, Titans also revealed a special look at a highly anticipated character debut. This season of the series added Sons of Anarchy alum and Bosch star Titus Welliver to its cast, playing the role of Superman arch-nemesis Lex Luthor. You can check out Welliver's Lex Luthor debut in the video at the top of the page.

The initial teaser trailer seems to be setting the stage for the arrival of Brother Blood, who will be played by Joseph Morgan. The actor recently opened up about his the character's origins on Titans will differ from the comics.

"So I have started shooting, we're currently shooting episodes 1 and 2 simultaneously. What's been hugely enjoyable for me – in fact, this is the reason I wanted to do this part in the first place – is that as you know, I'm playing a character called Brother Blood," Morgan said. "But that's not where he starts off, he starts his journey as Sebastian Sangue and it's really an origin story of a villain that we're playing out here. What's been incredibly rewarding for me – and will continue to be, I think – is exploring how he gets from being Sebastian to becoming Brother Blood."

