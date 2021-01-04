Doctor Who: David Tennant, John Barrowman Reunite In New Torchwood Adventure

✖

David Tennant's Tenth Doctor and John Barrowman's Capt. Jack Harkness will reunite in Torchwood: Absent Friends, the 50th Torchwood monthly audio adventure from Big Finish Productions. David Tennant reprises his role as fans' favorite Doctor, and Barrowman returns as the fan-favorite companion who guest-starred in the Doctor Who holiday episode "Revolution of the Daleks." Torchwood: Absent Friends will celebrate the 15th anniversary of the Doctor Who spinoff series, and five years of Torchwood audio stories, by bringing together these two beloved characters together again. Torchwood: Absent Friends releases in May and is now available to pre-order as a collector's edition CD or digital download from the Big Finish website.

Russell T. Davies created Torchwood as a spinoff series of the revived Doctor Who. The series was aimed at older audiences compared to the child-friendly Doctor Who, with darker and more mature themes. Torchwood ran for four seasons from 2006 through 2011.

Torchwood: Absent Friends also stars Gareth David-Lloyd as Ianto Jones. The story sees the Doctor taking control of Torchwood -- an organization founded to search him out -- to prevent its destruction. You can listen to the preview released by Big Finish above. The synopsis follows:

"On a dark and stormy night in Cardiff, the city is in danger, and the Doctor's put himself in charge of Torchwood in order to save it. In a sealed recording studio, the voices of the dead have been playing for 17 years. Was it the project of a madman, or is this the site of something terrible? Torchwood has been hunting for the Doctor since 1879. And now they've found him. They may regret it."

"Fans have been asking for this for a long time," Barrowman says in a statement. "Now that it's okay and it's been cleared, it's great to have him on board. There's an interesting dynamic going on here because Jack still wants to follow him but yet wants to impress on him that he's still the leader."

Tennant adds, "Because this isn't a Doctor Who story, the Doctor doesn't have to be ahead of everything and saving the day. What's interesting about this story – from the Doctor's point of view – is he sort of messes up. It's a story about the Doctor being a bit imperfect which is nice to see now and again actually."

Torchwood: Absent Friends releases in May.