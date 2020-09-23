Doctor Who Poll of 50,000 Fans Picks David Tennant as Top Time Lord

1. David Tennant (Photo: BBC) Tenth Doctor

2005-2010

10,518 votes

David Tennant debuted as the Tenth Doctor in the 2005 Christmas Special. He had three companions during his run: Rose Tyler, Martha Jones, and Donna Noble. He faced off against classic Doctor Who villains like Daleks and Cybermen and concluded his run in the two part special "The End of Time."

2. Jodie Whittaker (Photo: BBC) Thirteenth Doctor

2018-Present

10,423 votes

Jodie Whittaker is the Thirteenth Doctor, the current Doctor, and the first woman to lead the series as the Doctor. She's two seasons into her run as the Doctor with an upcoming Holiday special and another season on the way.

3. Peter Capaldi (Photo: BBC) Twelfth Doctor

2013-2017

8,897 votes

Peter Capaldi began a new era of Doctor Who as the Twelfth Doctor and the first in the Doctor's new regeneration cycle. He traveled with companions Clara Oswald and Bill Potts, did his best to rehabilitate the Missy, and brought his wrath to Galifrey itself.

4. Matt Smith (Photo: BBC) Eleventh Doctor

2010-2013

7,637 votes

Matt Smith became the Eleventh Doctor in "The Eleventh Hours." He traveled with Amy Pond and Rory Williams and, later, Clara Oswald. He uncovered the mystery of the SIlence, and made his last stand at Trenzalore, earning the Doctor a new cycle of regenerations.

5. Tom Baker (Photo: BBC) Fourth Doctor

1974-1981

3,977 votes

Tom Baker played the Fourth Doctor, arguably the most iconic and recognizable version of the Doctor. He met Davros at the Genesis of the Daleks and fell in battle with the Master. Baker remains the actor with the longest run playing the Doctor on television.

6. William Harnell (Photo: BBC) First Doctor

1963-1966

1,983 votes

William Hartnell is the actor who started it all. The First Doctor's legacy looms large, with David Bradley stepping into the role so the character could meet the Twelfth Doctor in Peter Capaldi's final outing.

7. Paul McGann (Photo: BBC) Eighth Doctor

1996, 2013

1,427 votes

Paul McGann's Eight Doctor is the shortest reigning Doctor when it comes to television. His two appearances came 17 years apart, debuting in the 1996 Doctor Who television series and returning in the mini-episode "The Night of the Doctor." But if you count McGann's time playing the Doctor for audio stories, which he did throughout the time Doctor Who was off the air, he's the longest reigning Doctor, and much of fans' affections for him come from those audio stories.

8. Christopher Eccleston (Photo: BBC) Ninth Doctor

2005

1,144 votes

Christopher Eccleston's Ninth Doctor brought Doctor Who back to television. He bore the scars of the Doctor's involvement in the Time War, and his single-season adventure with Rose Tyler in the TARDIS was, as he would say, fantastic.

9. Jon Pertwee (Photo: BBC) Third Doctor

1970-1974

1,038 votes

The Doctor bore a new face - that of Jon Pertwee - when he was sentenced by the Time Lords to Exile on Earth. That didn't stop him from continuing his adventures, and he worked with UNIT to protect Earth from a variety of threats.

10. Patrick Troughton (Photo: BBC) Second Doctor

1966-1969

915 votes

Patrick Troughton introduced the concept of regeneration to Doctor Who when he debuted as the Second Doctor in 1966. He also showed how different two Doctors can be, taking on a much more playful and fun personality than his strict, straight-faced predecessor.

11. Sylvester McCoy (Photo: BBC) Seventh Doctor

1987-1989, 1996

462 votes

Sylvester McCoy came on as the Seventh Doctor as Doctor Who was floundering late in his original run. Unfortunately, he may be best remembered for being the last Doctor on television for years before the 1996 television movie. In the movie, he returned to show his Doctor's final moments.

12. Colin Baker (Photo: BBC) Sixth Doctor

1984-1986

359 votes

Colin Baker's sixth Doctor had an ostentatious fashion sense and an offputting personality. During this era the Doctor was put on trial by the Time Lords once again.