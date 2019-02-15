Toy Fair Exclusive: My Little Pony: Rainbow Roadtrip Animated Special, Toys Announced

Leading up to Toy Fair, Hasbro and their fan-favorite My Little Pony brand have big news: Spinning out of an upcoming animated special, My Little Pony: Rainbow Roadtrip, comes the My Little Pony Rainbow Tail Surprise Collection.

The world of My Little Pony is all about bold, bright colors – but in My Little Pony: Rainbow Roadtrip, the Mane 6 visit a town devoid of color! They must work together to bring the rainbow back to the town. The accompanying toys feature ponies with colorless tails! Kids can put the tales in water to magically bring the color back. The toys and animated special will premiere this summer.

When Twilight Sparkle and her friends arrive in Hope Hollow, they find the town and all its residents completely devoid of color – their dream vacation is starting to feel more like a nightmare! The Mane 6 will have to solve the mystery behind this washed-out world if they hope to bring the “rainbow” back to the Rainbow Festival and color back to the lives of their new friends.

You can see the official description for the toy line below, and some sneak-peek photos of the toys above.

MY LITTLE PONY RAINBOW TAIL SURPRISE Collection Pack

(Ages 3 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $29.99/Available: Summer 2019)

Discover the magic of the rainbow with the Rainbow Tail Surprise pack! In the MY LITTLE PONY: RAINBOW ROAD TRIP special, the Mane 6 have to bring back the rainbow when they travel to a land without color. Inspired by entertainment, these pony figures’ tails are colorless until placed in water!

Use water to reveal beautiful, rainbow-colored tails, then repeat once the color fades away. Rainbow Tail Surprise pack includes 3-inch figures of the Mane 6 ponies with entertainment-inspired designs, including molded manes and tails and signature character cutie marks. Also use water to reveal beautiful colors on the Twilight Sparkle figure’s wings. Inspired by scenes from the Rainbow Road Trip special!

Fans of My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic and My Little Pony: The Movie can collect some of their favorite characters with a unique, entertainment-inspired design! Available at most major toy retailers nationwide.

There is no exact date — just “summer” — for the toys or the special, but keep your eyes here at ComicBook, and expect that there could be more news coming out of this week’s Toy Fair in New York.