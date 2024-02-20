Tracker Delivers Solid Ratings in Non-Super Bowl Debut

The good times keep rolling for Tracker, as the new CBS series hopes to establish itself as the network's next big hit. The Justin Hartley-starrer delivered a massive debut last week, though that was expected given that it premiered after the Super Bowl. Following the big game, Tracker began it's first season with 18.4 million viewers, setting itself up for success. At least a third of that audience returned for its second episode.

Sunday night's new episode of Tracker, "Missoula," saw 6.64 million viewers on CBS. Those obviously aren't Super Bowl follow-up numbers, but the series managed to increase on its lead-in (Equalizer's 6.32 million). It was also enough to be the most-watched program of the night, besting American Idol, the People's Choice Awards, and HBO's True Detective: Night Country season finale.

What Is Tracker About?

Hartley's Colter Shaw is described as a "lone wolf" who drives around the country seeking rewards for missing people and personal belongings. The episodes follow Shaw on different cases in different places, and he runs into various characters along the way. You can check out the official synopsis below!

"Tracker stars Justin Hartley as Colter Shaw, a lone-wolf survivalist who roams the country as a reward seeker, using his expert tracking skills to help private citizens and law enforcement solve all manner of mysteries while contending with his own fractured family. The series is based on the bestselling novel The Never Game by Jeffery Deaver."

Tracker Cast

Unlike some other shows, Tracker doesn't have an extensive main cast, due to Colter Shaw's status as a nomad. Each episode puts him in a new place, but he has a couple of important people in his life that offer support and bring him new cases.

Fiona Rene stars as Reenie, a lawyer who has a past with Colter and is consistently called on when he has run-ins with the law. Bobby, a hacker and tech expert, is played by Eric Graise. Robin Weigert and Abby McEnany play Teddi and Velma, respectively. The duo of animal lovers regularly find jobs for Colter and help him get in touch with the right people to solve a problem.

New episodes of Tracker air on CBS every Sunday night at 9pm ET.