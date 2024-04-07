Tracker Taking a Week Off, Returning With New Episodes Next Sunday

Tracker is one of the newest hits on network TV, delivering big results for CBS after a record-breaking Super Bowl, and maintaining plenty of momentum in the weeks that followed. The series already has enough of a following that CBS has announced that it will return for a second season. That momentum will experience just a tiny hiccup this week, however, as Tracker takes a short break. Sunday, April 7th, will mark the first week without a new episode of Tracker in nearly a month.

The series took a week off back in March when CBS was airing some big college basketball games. This time, it's the CMT Music Awards taking the evening time slots. CBS will be airing the awards show beginning at 8pm ET. Fans will have to wait a little while longer for a new episode of Tracker.

Next Tracker Episode

Tracker is only taking a single week off, so fans of the series will be able to jump right back in with another new episode next week.

April 7th will be the off-day for Tracker, but it'll be back in action next Sunday, April 14th. That day will see CBS air the fifth episode of the hit series, "Camden." In the episode, Colter goes looking for a dockworker who goes missing just weeks before his wedding.

What Is Tracker About?

Hartley's Colter Shaw is described as a "lone wolf" who drives around the country seeking rewards for missing people and personal belongings. The episodes follow Shaw on different cases in different places, and he runs into various characters along the way. You can check out the official synopsis below!

"Tracker stars Justin Hartley as Colter Shaw, a lone-wolf survivalist who roams the country as a reward seeker, using his expert tracking skills to help private citizens and law enforcement solve all manner of mysteries while contending with his own fractured family. The series is based on the bestselling novel The Never Game by Jeffery Deaver."

Tracker Cast

Unlike some other shows, Tracker doesn't have an extensive main cast, due to Colter Shaw's status as a nomad. Each episode puts him in a new place, but he has a couple of important people in his life that offer support and bring him new cases.

Fiona Rene stars as Reenie, a lawyer who has a past with Colter and is consistently called on when he has run-ins with the law. Bobby, a hacker and tech expert, is played by Eric Graise. Robin Weigert and Abby McEnany play Teddi and Velma, respectively. The duo of animal lovers regularly find jobs for Colter and help him get in touch with the right people to solve a problem.