Sherlock Gets a New Streaming Home

There have been many adaptations of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's Sherlock Holmes books over the years ranging from old comic strips to the films starring Robert Downey Jr. One fan-favorite version is the BBC series that starred Benedict Cumberbatch as Sherlock and Martin Freeman as Watson. Sherlock was created by Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss and ran for four seasons between 2010 and 2017. If you've never seen the beloved series or are looking for a rewatch, you're in luck, because the show is heading to Hulu.

Hulu will stream all 13 episodes of Sherlock starting March 26th. This will include The Abominable Bride special from 2016 that took Holmes and Watson back to the 1890s.

Will Sherlock Get a Fifth Season?

In 2021, Cumberbatch said "never say never" when asked about a Sherlock return, but the actor didn't seem too hopeful about playing the iconic character again. In 2022, the show's creators spoke with Radio Times and were asked about a potential fifth season. While a return to 221B Baker Street still doesn't seem to be on the horizon, the creators would be happy to return.

"I'd do Sherlock again tomorrow, why ask me?" Moffat quipped. "Mark would do it tomorrow, Sue [Vertue, producer] would do it tomorrow – we'd all just do it again ... It's down to Benedict and Martin ... They were very loyal to that show over a very long while when it was out, when it definitely became their lowest paying job."

"And I don't think that's necessarily what they want to do now – fair enough, absolutely fair enough. But if anyone thinks I'm the one getting in the way, I will confidently tell you I would start writing it tomorrow, if everybody else did too," he added.

Moffat also brought up the passing of Una Stubbs (Mrs. Hudson) and how it would be hard to make more Sherlock without her. "Maybe if we reassembled that set and she didn't magically appear, we might all be too sad to make a show," he said.

"So those are the facts. We would do it, I'd do it, Mark would do it, Sue would do it. We might be too sad to get through it. And we'd need our leading men and, quite understandably, they may well feel they've done their time," Moffat concluded.

Last year, Gatiss teased the possibility of a Sherlock movie.

"People think you can just wave a wand. It's incredibly difficult to get people interested and get films made. I remember talking to Edgar Wright about Ant-Man, into which he put eight years of his life and then didn't make. Eight years is not short of a decade. Add a few of those up, you're dead and you've made four films. But, also, we were genuinely interested in making them for TV because we love TV. We would love to make a Sherlock movie. It's the natural thing to do."

