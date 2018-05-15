‘Tremors’ Fans Launch Petition In Support Of TV Series Starring Kevin Bacon

Fans are campaigning in an attempt to convince Netflix to resurrect SYFY channel’s Tremors television series.

Returning star Kevin Bacon revealed last month SYFY’s planned series would not be moving forward despite a “fantastic pilot,” Bacon said, a decision that “baffled” pilot writer-director Vincenzo Natali.

Natali said “people loved it and it tested great.”

A trailer for the abandoned television show emerged Thursday, inspiring hopefuls to launch a petition intended to sway streaming giant Netflix into picking up the series that would see Bacon’s Valentine McKee face off against the over-sized flesh-eating worms, known as Graboids, for a second time after defeating them in 1990.

Johan Dahlgren launched the petition Thursday, encouraging Netflix to “step in and save this series.”

The goal, Dahlgren writes, is to show the cast and crew of Tremors there is “love left for the original movie and series that could and maybe will be.” The petition has since garnered support from 245 fans, nearly half of its 500 signature goal.

Netflix revived comedy Arrested Development after it was cancelled by Fox in 2006, bringing the show back for a fourth season in 2013. It launches a fifth season exclusive to the streaming service late May.

The company similarly gave comedy Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt life after NBC ordered a 13-episode season of the show but failed to bring it to air; the network later sold it to Netflix, where it debuted as an original series and lasted four seasons.

We saw fans of three-season fantasy police procedural Lucifer raise hell in the wake of Fox’s cancellation of the fan-favorite series: fans launched the ‘Save Lucifer’ campaign and continue to actively lobby to see the show continued, with the #SaveLucifer hashtag emerging as Twitter’s top trend on Friday.

Can we also get Netflix and Hulu on this Tremors situation? — Neil Miller (@rejects) May 11, 2018

The Tremors trailer with the return of @kevinbacon looks awesome. I can’t believe @syfy passed on it. Hopefully a distributor such as @netflix is paying attention to fan reaction and will pick it up. — Lucas Everett (@lucaseverett) May 12, 2018

Ok so Brooklyn Nine-Nine gets picked up for its SIXTH season but Kevin Bacon’s Tremors reboot doesn’t even get ONE season? THAT’S HORSE SHIT. — theo, doctor of collge (@thin_beige_line) May 12, 2018

@kevinbacon I’m heartbroken over Tremors. Does a world exist in which the pilot could be released? — Rupert Morris (@RupertBATS) May 12, 2018

SyFy ending the Expanse and not picking up the Tremors series–it’s like they’re actively trying to alienate the science fiction fanbase their brand is ostensibly meant to cater to? https://t.co/lEs3Pqi2H0 — Zack Stentz (@MuseZack) May 11, 2018

So @SYFY cancelled @ExpanseSYFY AND didn’t pick up @kevinbacon‘s Tremors series.



I think there might be a gas leak in their offices. Someone should check on them. Seriously. Poor decision making is a symptom of too much gas, right?#Tremors #TheExpanse #gasleak — Brian (@briandaly473) May 11, 2018

Just saw the leaked trailer for the #Tremors tv show. Please @kevinbacon can we make this happen?! #welcomebacktoPerfection — James Sims (@DamienU4IA) May 12, 2018

Thankfully @nbc picked up @Brooklyn99FOX. Who is gonna do the right thing and pick up the #Tremors pilot that @SYFY passed on? @shudder perhaps? — JohnnyVengeance (@JohnnyVengeance) May 12, 2018

dude that #Tremors show looks tits. The decision to cancel that show was incredibly stupid. — Michael Garcia (@MetalGearMike) May 12, 2018

