True Detective Season 4 Production Start & Photo Revealed

The fan-favorite HBO series True Detective is returning for Season 4 and today marks the start of production for True Detective: Night Country. While previous seasons of the series have unfolded in relatively warm locals, Night Country will plunge viewers into a frigid climate, likely mirroring the chilling story that is set to take place in Alaska. In honor of the production start, HBO released a new photo from the film's set, showcasing an ice rink, the significance of which we likely won't be learning about for quite some time. True Detective: Night Country doesn't yet have a release date.

The new season is described, "When the long winter night falls in Ennis, Alaska, the eight men who operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station vanish without a trace. To solve the case, detectives Liz Danvers (Jodie Foster) and Evangeline Navarro (Kali Reis) must confront their pasts and the dark truths lying underneath the Arctic ice."

Also starring in the series are John Hawkes, Christopher Eccleston, Fiona Shaw, Finn Bennett, Anna Lambe, Aka Niviâna, Isabella Star Lablanc, and Joel D. Montgrand. Issa López serves as showrunner, writer, director (all episodes), and executive producer.

(Photo: HBO)

True Detective debuted back in 2014 and was a massive success, with its mysterious narrative and compelling performances making it one of the more talked-about shows of the spring TV season, with subsequent seasons opting to explore an anthology route as opposed to a long-form narrative. Given the success of the debut season, Season 2 of the series struggled to replicate that cultural significance in 2015, while a third season didn't debut until 2019.

While some audiences would surely love to return to the world of the first season and those compelling characters, the only inherent connective tissue between each season is that viewers are given a thrilling detective story. While Season 1 explored unsolved deaths and their ties to religious cults, rituals, and coverups, Season 2 was ignited by the discovery of the body of a local politician, with an investigation then exploring city-wide corruption. Season 3 then offered a closer replication of Season 1, as it involved the death of a young boy and the disappearance of a young girl and chronicled detectives over the course of multiple time periods to try to get to the bottom of the crimes.

Stay tuned for details on True Detective: Night Country.

