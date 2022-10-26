True Detective Season 4 Adds Three New Cast Members

We haven't seen a new season of True Detective since 2019's season three that starred Mahershala Ali, and it was recently revealed that a fourth season was in the works at HBO. True Detective season four will star Jodie Comer with Kali Reis backing her up as co-lead. Issa Lopez is set as the showrunner and executive producer on the new season of the series that will be called True Detective: Night Country. The fourth season will have a very female heavy cast which gives the series a much needed change of pace. It was previously revealed that John Hawkes, Christopher Eccleston and Fiona Shaw would join the cast and now the series has added some more new cast members. According to Deadline, Aka Niviâna, Isabella Star Lablanc and Joel D. Montgrand have joined True Detective: Night Country.

The trade notes that Niviâna will play Julia, Evangeline Navarro's (Reis) sister, a woman battling demons both in her history and in her mind. While Lablanc will play Leah, Liz Danvers' (Foster) stepdaughter, a young woman fighting for her voice and her identity, Montgrand will play Eddie Qavvik, Navarro's love interest who is a local musher with connections that run deep in Ennis.

HBO executive Casey Bloys told The Hollywood Reporter this at they were looking for the right tone for this project. "It's safe to say we're working with a couple of writers to find that right tone and take," Bloys explained. "it's definitely an area that could be very interesting and I think it would be interesting with a new voice. Quality is what's going to guide us so if we end up with scripts that we do not feel are representative or are not high enough quality, we're not going to do something just to do it."

HBO has a brand new synopsis for this installment of True Detective: "When the long winter night falls in Ennis, Alaska, the six men that operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station vanish without a trace. To solve the case, Detectives Liz Danvers (Foster) and Evangeline Navarro (Reis) will have to confront the darkness they carry in themselves, and dig into the haunted truths that lie buried under the eternal ice."

López serves as showrunner, writer, director, and executive producer. Jodie Foster handles dual roles as star and executive producer. Barry Jenkins, Adele Romanski, Mark Ceryak also executive produce through PASTEL. Alan Page Arriaga will be writing the series and producing. Anonymous Content, Mari Jo Winkler, Matthew McConaughey, Woody Harrelson, Cary Joji Fukunaga, and Nic Pizzolatto also executive produce.

What do you think about the cast? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below or by hitting our writer up @NateBrail on Twitter!